Has Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney’s Relationship Cracked in the Aftermath of Unfortunate Incident at Daytona?

Joey Logano came under fire following the 2025 Daytona 500 for inducing a big wreck on Lap 186. One of the drivers caught in the accident was his Team Penske colleague, Ryan Blaney. Fortunately, the 2023 Cup Series champion was able to continue the race and finish in seventh place. Logano revealed in Atlanta how he settled things with Blaney in the days after.

He said about such issues between teammates, “It is just like any other conversation you have with your spouse. What is the intention? Is your intention to direct your teammate? Absolutely not. Does it go against the rules we come up with as a team on how we win at Speedways? No, it did not. Does it suck? Absolutely.”

Logano had rallied forward from being a lap down when the incident happened. He swung to the middle from the outside line, trying to reach third place by squeezing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Blaney. But he ended up tapping the left rear of Stenhouse’s car, and chaos ensued. Despite everything, he still believes that the move was fair.

Logano on the move he and Ricky made at Daytona and how he settled that w Blaney the following days as a teammate getting caught up in that wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/ouUdpkYVfE — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) February 22, 2025

Sadly for him, not that he would care, many including Jeff Gordon and Kyle Busch have been critical of his move. Gordon, in particular, expressed that Logano made a “dumb” move. His prodigy, William Byron, acknowledged it with a chuckle. Busch went from a great position to not being able to finish the race. He was understandably frustrated at the defending champion.

Blaney dominates qualifying in Atlanta alongside Logano

Blaney won the 11th pole start of his career on Saturday morning at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, Logano and Austin Cindric secured top-of-the-field starts as well. Josh Berry, a driver for Wood Brothers Racing with whom Team Penske has a technical alliance, will start in third place.

Blaney was extremely proud of his team’s effort after the qualifying session. He said, “It’s a big testament to our whole group, Team Penske and Wood Brothers to be the top four. It just shows you how similar all our cars are being right there together so hope it translates to the race tomorrow in handling and we’ll find out. Pretty cool day.”

He continued to reveal that all four drivers have been engaged in discussions about how to keep their cars together and stay away from danger. Despite the events at Daytona, he appears to be emphasizing the importance of teamwork a lot. That’s something Roger Penske will be glad to see in his star driver.