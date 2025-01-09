“Couples Therapy”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Bonus Offseason Podcast Episode With Wife Amy Earnhardt Has NASCAR Fans Asking for More

Dale Earnhardt Jr. remains a beloved figure in NASCAR, a sentiment that isn’t new. He clinched the title of Most Popular Driver 12 times before hanging up his racing gloves in 2017. But now it seems, alongside him, his wife, Amy Earnhardt, has also carved out her niche among the fans.

Advertisement

Recently, the couple featured in an off-season episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, where they discussed a variety of topics. These ranged from recapping their holiday travels and previewing upcoming changes to the Dale Jr. Download to sharing details of Amy’s surprise anniversary trip to Anguilla and evaluating the lineup for the upcoming Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney joined the conversation via call to share insights into his recent wedding in Aspen and to reflect on his first month of marriage. Additionally, Amy and Dale posed a crucial question to Blaney regarding family planning, among other discussions. While these topics consistently pique fan interest, there has been a growing chorus calling for Amy’s more frequent presence in the studio.

One enthusiast suggested in a YouTube comment beneath the podcast video, “Couples Therapy with Amy and Dale could be its own podcast.”

Another fan praised Amy, noting, “Amy adds something to the show that everyone loves, her laughter and fun attitude is what I like.. She is such a smart, polite girl. She is awesome.”

A fan, thoroughly entertained by Amy Earnhardt’s disclosures, enthused, “I absolutely love when Amy comes on and you two get going back n forth. I’ve got tears in my eyes laughing about farts. Amy, please come on the show more often, once a week would be Great!”

One viewer openly acknowledged the couple’s natural comedic flair, admitting, “i did 2 spit takes, and laughed out loud several times. You guys are so down to earth, it’s a lot of fun to watch and listen.”

In fact, in the previous episode when Amy unveiled some of Dale Jr.’s quirky habits, such as stashing the middle part of candy under the couch, Dale Jr., slightly red-faced by his antics, remarked, “Inviting Amy on might have been a mistake.”

However, fans disagree. It will be intriguing to see if Dale Jr. opts to have Amy join him in the studio consistently, even during the racing season beyond the off-season episodes.