Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Amy Share Wholesome Incident To Lay Out Frustrations Around Parenthood

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; NASCAR retired driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy Reimann in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt’s Bless Your ‘Hardt has become one of Dirty Mo Media’s most beloved podcasts, and with good reason. The couple’s unfiltered charm and slice-of-life storytelling have struck a chord with listeners, turning everyday moments into compelling conversations. In a recent episode, they shared another endearing story, this time centered around their daughter Isla, who just turned seven.

Advertisement

Amy opened the conversation by mentioning Isla’s birthday, prompting Dale Jr. to chime in, “She’s so fun, man!” Amy added that Isla has grown into someone you can talk to like an adult, thoughtful, sweet, and emotionally in tune.

But as Dale Jr. quickly pointed out, beneath her mature questions, Isla still very much lives in a child’s world. He recounted a bedtime moment: “I’m putting her to bed. This is cool. As a parent, you might not understand this at all, but she goes, ‘When do I turn seven?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ She goes, ‘When was I born? What hour?’” Taken aback, Dale Jr. realized he didn’t remember.

He immediately called Amy, who came rushing to their younger daughter Nicole’s room. As Amy narrated the scene, Dale Jr. asked her, “‘What time was she born?’ And he just looks at me like, ‘You better know ’cause I got to take her an answer.’ I was like ‘Around 10:40, right before 11:00.’ And he was like, ‘Okay,'” and Dale Jr. relayed the information to Isla.

But Isla wasn’t entirely satisfied. As Dale Jr. shared, the realization hit her: she wouldn’t technically be seven until the next day at 11:00 p.m. The next night, as the parents tucked both daughters into bed, Isla softly said, “In two hours I’ll be seven,” with Amy revealing she had been holding onto that detail all day.

For Dale Jr., the moment was quietly profound. What struck him wasn’t just the question; it was Isla’s budding grasp of time. He said he used to get frustrated when his daughters didn’t understand what yesterday or tomorrow meant — or even how long a minute or five really was. To them, ten minutes doesn’t feel like ten minutes — at least not until they set a timer.

But in that moment, Isla’s understanding clicked. As a father, that small spark of awareness meant the world to Dale Jr.