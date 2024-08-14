“Dad, Is That Okay?”: Kevin Harvick Puts NASCAR on the Spot With Tough Question

The conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond last Sunday raised a lot of questions. Austin Dillon spun out both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap to take the checkered flag and win his way into the 2024 Playoffs. Some believe that it was not the right way to race while others think that the #3 Chevrolet driver did what he had to do to get into the postseason. The decision now lies with the governing body to decide what’s right and what’s wrong. As per Kevin Harvick, whatever they choose will have a huge impact on the sport going forward.

Harvick’s son, Keelan, is a young race car driver who has a lot to learn about the sport. He was the first person who called his father after the race and asked if Dillon’s move was okay for him to replicate on track. While there isn’t anything wrong with aggressive racing, if maneuvers like the one Dillon pulled have no consequence, it could be detrimental to the sport in the long run, opined Harvick. The playoff format has brought in an element of desperation among the drivers who don’t challenge for wins every weekend, and the same was on full display last weekend.

“Fifteen seconds after this race ended and the cars crossed the start/finish line, my phone’s ringing and the first question from Keelan was, ‘Dad, is that okay for me to do?'” he said on his podcast. “It’s the position that you’re in this type of scenario with the points and the playoff system and the things that we do, knowing that there are no consequences. There are no consequences for what just happened. What we have to decide as an industry is what’s right and what’s wrong.”

NASCAR handed the win to Dillon after the race came to an end despite several people speaking out against the driver of the #3 car. Further penalties are yet to be announced by the sanctioning body but for now, it seems like Richard Childress Racing has one of its cars in the playoffs.

23XI Racing star shares Harvick’s concerns

Tyler Reddick also had to deal with his son Beau thinking that wrecking people for a race win was alright. NASCAR is pretty aggressive already but the #3 took it too far on Sunday, as per the drivers. What’s making the situation worse is that the organizers have not indicated that they do not want that kind of racing to continue. This could set a precedent for the younger drivers in the lower divisions.

“I’m worried about what this does for the young kids watching the sport. My kid is watching the sport. My kid thinks it’s okay because NASCAR thinks it’s okay. I had to explain to him what happened was not okay. That’s the crazy precedent they’re setting,” the 23XI Racing driver said.

Dillon might have to deal with Hamlin and Logano’s aggression on track in the upcoming races but as long as his playoff spot is secured, he isn’t going to care that much. It will be intriguing to see the penalties NASCAR levy, if any, in the next few days.