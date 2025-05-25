“Our Odds Are Much Greater”: An Optimistic Austin Dillon Looks to Repeat 2017 Success at Charlotte Motor Speedway

In his 14-year NASCAR Cup Series career, Austin Dillon has notched five victories. His latest win, though mired in controversy due to a post-race penalty, came last season at Richmond. His first Cup Series victory dates back to the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he conquered the track with a masterclass in fuel strategy.

With his new crew chief [back then] Justin Alexander calling the shots atop the pit box, and a gas tank that held just enough to reach the checkered flag, Dillon edged his way to his first-ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory.

He put the iconic #3 Chevy [driven by Dale Earnhardt at one point] back in Victory Lane for the first time since 2000. That night, he outfoxed the heavyweights — Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who pitted with 32 laps remaining, while Dillon nursed his fuel and held steady to clinch the win.

Now, as he heads back to Charlotte with an average finish of 16.7 over 16 starts, Dillon carries the momentum of three top-10 finishes in the last four weeks. Ahead of this year’s Coca-Cola 600, he told the media, “I feel like as a driver, I always give myself shots at these big races to be in the hunt. Even if we’re a 15th-place car, I do a pretty good job of trying to get to the end of these things. Getting to the end is almost the top 10 here automatically.”

He added, “So, I mean when I say that, you got to do a good job throughout the race to be on the lead lap and do your job. But if you give me a car that’s a top-10 car from the start of the weekend, I feel like our odds are much greater. So that’s what we’ve got to be focused on.” Dillon also underlined the weight of qualifying, noting that a strong starting position would be key to a successful run.

Reflecting on his near miss in his bid for a second Coca-Cola 600 win back in 2022, Dillon acknowledged the chaotic twists of a 600-mile marathon. He recalled wrecking off Turn 4 after making a push for position against Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Dillon conceded that while his team hadn’t fielded the fastest car that night, strategic tire calls and a sharp restart through Turns 1 and 2 kept him in contention. But a misjudgment through three and four unraveled his shot at victory.

In hindsight, Dillon admitted he might have fared better had he conceded a car length and navigated Turn 4, which could have given him the grip needed to battle through Turns 1 and 2 for one more lap. That near miss still stings him, Dillon said.

But now, with momentum on his side, he is approaching Charlotte with renewed confidence and determination to seize the moment.