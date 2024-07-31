mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Olympics: NASCAR Legend’s Connection With the Games Explored

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Apr 9, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) waits out a rain delayed start of the Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Though motorsports isn’t a part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, there are a few other ropes that tie NASCAR to the international event. One of those ropes is Dale Earnhardt Jr. The icon has had a tryst with the five rings in the past on a few occasions. To look back at them now is ideal as the games continue to unfold at the City of Lights.

Following his retirement from full-time racing in NASCAR, Dale Jr. joined NBC Sports as an analyst. One of the first jobs that he received was to cover the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He was a part of the network’s broadcasting team and reported on South Korean culture and tradition. While there, he visited the speed skating oval and the Alpensia sliding center.

Bobsledding was one of the sports that caught his immediate attention. He connected with the U.S. Olympic bobsled driver Nick Cunningham to learn more about racing on sleighs. It was natural that he connected with something that involved pure speed being the race car driver that he is. He admittedly had a great time in South Korea keeping in touch with his adrenaline.

The one other time he shared a seat with the games was back in 2001 when he carried the Olympic Torch through Charlotte. He posted a picture of himself in the act on X (In 2018) and wrote that he had been super nervous about the flame going out. Fortunately, it did not. The outfit he wore that day and the torch are both in his possession currently.

When the Olympic Games wanted to set Dale Earnhardt Sr. back by $1 million

The 1996 Summer Olympics were held in Atlanta. Joe Mattes, the business manager of Dale Earnhardt Sr., thought that it would be a good idea to have the games sponsor the ride of the NASCAR legend during this time. He was a seven-time Cup Series champion by then and one of the most well-known athletes in the world of motorsports. But that did not help their case.

A representative of the Olympics set a fee of $1 million for the collaboration, Mattes revealed in an episode of “Dale Jr. Download.” Earnhardt Sr. was aghast at the idea of shelling out a million dollars to have the Olympics logo on his car and cast the idea aside.

But Mattes found a way to get the deal done by partnering with Revell, a Chicago-based company, that made die-cast model cars. With the company offering $700,000, Earnhardt Sr. pitched in $300,000 of his own and the 1996 No. 3 Olympic Car was brought to life.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

