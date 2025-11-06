mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Amy Recall the Hilarious Moment That Nearly Made Them ‘Terrible Parents’

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy during the red carpet at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom.

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Parenthood reshaped the lives of Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Briscoe, on and off the track, yet tantrums can still drive anyone up the wall. Even unflappable Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits his daughters can light the fuse. He and Amy Earnhardt recently recounted a moment when frustration nearly pushed them into what they freely label as terrible parenting.

On the latest episode of ‘Bless Your Hardt’, the couple remembered a night when both daughters, Isla and Nicole, had them at their wits’ end. During dinner out, the girls wanted to go home and refused to let them eat in peace. Back at the house, Nicole launched into another fit, repeating, “I’m thirsty and I’m hungry.”

Stung by the defiance in their living room, Amy asked Dale Jr. for his favorite scary movie so they could put it on and make a point.

Junior suggested Friday the 13th. She fired it up on Amazon Prime, while Dale Jr. fully intended to put the fear of God into them for acting out, picturing Isla and Nicole lying awake with eyes wide open, worried about Jason and Crystal (characters from the movie) crawling out from under the bed.

After a chilling intro, Amy bailed out and sent the girls upstairs. The pair later admitted on the show, “And then we thought better of it, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s probably gone too far. Terrible parenting.”

Dale Jr. added, “I’m thankful she did. It would have been terrible parenting,” and Amy recalled, “They didn’t say anything. They ran off and went upstairs to play. And Dale and I looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘what were we thinking? Like we’re terrible people.'”

Dale Jr. further explained the impulse, stating that they were so mad at the girls and just wanted to get back at them. The couple generally shares a warm bond with their daughters. Still, like most parents, they still hit the deck sometimes and have to pick themselves up.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these