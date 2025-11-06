Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Wife Amy Recall the Hilarious Moment That Nearly Made Them ‘Terrible Parents’

Parenthood reshaped the lives of Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Briscoe, on and off the track, yet tantrums can still drive anyone up the wall. Even unflappable Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits his daughters can light the fuse. He and Amy Earnhardt recently recounted a moment when frustration nearly pushed them into what they freely label as terrible parenting.

On the latest episode of ‘Bless Your Hardt’, the couple remembered a night when both daughters, Isla and Nicole, had them at their wits’ end. During dinner out, the girls wanted to go home and refused to let them eat in peace. Back at the house, Nicole launched into another fit, repeating, “I’m thirsty and I’m hungry.”

Stung by the defiance in their living room, Amy asked Dale Jr. for his favorite scary movie so they could put it on and make a point.

Junior suggested Friday the 13th. She fired it up on Amazon Prime, while Dale Jr. fully intended to put the fear of God into them for acting out, picturing Isla and Nicole lying awake with eyes wide open, worried about Jason and Crystal (characters from the movie) crawling out from under the bed.

After a chilling intro, Amy bailed out and sent the girls upstairs. The pair later admitted on the show, “And then we thought better of it, and we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s probably gone too far. Terrible parenting.”

Dale Jr. added, “I’m thankful she did. It would have been terrible parenting,” and Amy recalled, “They didn’t say anything. They ran off and went upstairs to play. And Dale and I looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘what were we thinking? Like we’re terrible people.'”

Dale Jr. further explained the impulse, stating that they were so mad at the girls and just wanted to get back at them. The couple generally shares a warm bond with their daughters. Still, like most parents, they still hit the deck sometimes and have to pick themselves up.