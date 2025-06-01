mobile app bar

Ryan Blaney and AJ Allmendinger Feel There Is “No Shame In Trying” More Horsepower for NASCAR

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After lobbying by drivers and teams, NASCAR is considering increasing horsepower of Cup Series cars for short track events. Teams are currently limited to 670 horsepower on short tracks, as well as intermediate ovals and road courses.

But a boost to the proposed 750 horsepower is something the sanctioning body is currently considering and a change could still happen this season.

“It was something we proactively brought up to have a further discussion of improving the short-track package,” NASCAR Managing Director of Communications Mike Forde said. “Obviously the drivers all embraced that topic and requested more and more horsepower.

“So we said, ‘You got it. We’ll look into it.’ We are working with engine builders on that, and we’ll see if this is something that’s put into place this season.”

Two drivers who embraced more horsepower, Ryan Blaney and AJ Allmendinger, explained why they were in favor of the proposal during media availability on Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.

While Blaney’s response started out somewhat cynical, he definitely is an advocate for more power under the hood. “People will still complain no matter what,” Blaney said. “If we put 1,000 horsepower on it, they’ll still complain and the fans will complain.

“You’ve got to try something. I mean, there’s no shame in trying and just seeing what happens. We’ve tried plenty of stuff and it hasn’t worked but you try it and that’s all you can ask for.”

Specifically, about a move upward to 750 horsepower, Blaney added, “That’d be great. Baby steps, keep moving up.”

Allmendinger pretty much echoed Blaney’s comments. “I feel like we talk about this all the time,” Allmendinger said. “I think (it’s) maybe at least the first time publicly that (NASCAR has) probably been open to it.”

The Kaulig Racing driver offered his thoughts of how it would aid racing action before adding how much increase is necessary. He said, “How much will it help? I don’t know. Will it hurt? I don’t think it’ll hurt by any means.

“Goodyear’s been doing a great job of trying to soften the tire to get them to wear out a little bit more. What that number is? You’ve got to at least go 750.”

Allmendinger said that if most drivers were asked, they likely wouldn’t be opposed to running 800 or even 900 horsepower. While he acknowledged that a return to those levels was unlikely, he suggested that 750 would be a good starting point and that 800 horsepower might be an ideal target.

However, he noted that any changes would need to align with what the engine manufacturers wanted. He reiterated that, while it might not be the complete solution, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

