Dale Earnhardt Jr. Believes That Connor Zilisch Can Single-Handedly Drag NASCAR to Older Heights

Connor Zilisch has made Dale Earnhardt Jr. a very happy man in 2025. The youngster has secured five wins in the Xfinity Series so far this season for JR Motorsports and is one of the strongest favorites to win the title. His performances and pleasing personality have led Junior to believe that he could be the next big superstar in stock car racing.

Once in a while, there comes a driver who pushes the sport to great heights and increases its popularity. They win races, are loved by the fans, and attract the general crowd to the race track. Decades back, it was four-time Cup Series champion, Jeff Gordon, who did that. He was the brightest star in NASCAR’s sky and was noticed by everyone across the country.

Junior believes that Zilisch can become someone like that. He said in a recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download that the No. 88 driver is like an amazing song that hasn’t caught fire on the charts yet. Those within NASCAR are aware of his talent and skill, but outsiders haven’t taken notice of him yet. This could change if he stays on the path he’s on.

“Y’all ain’t seen nothing. Like, if this kid keeps doing what he’s doing and gets to the Cup level and starts replicating some of the success, the sky is the limit,” Junior quipped.

“I guess maybe part of it is wishful thinking because we’re all like clamoring for that next NASCAR superstar that could take us to Saturday Night Live or get into the places where we don’t get, and become that national superstar in all forms, right?”

Gordon appeared on magazine covers, late-night talk shows, Hollywood blockbusters, and many more avenues. Every time his face was seen on mainstream media, NASCAR benefited from it. Junior added with full awareness of the high expectation he was placing on Zilisch, “I hate to put the pressure on the kid, but I feel like he’s got a shot at it.”

Zilisch turned 19 years old on July 22. He is the driver to beat on the Xfinity circuit as things stand. The last time he finished a race outside the top-five was back in April at Talladega. Should everything go smoothly, he is bound to be crowned Xfinity Series champion at the end of the year. The seat of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro could be awaiting him in the Cup Series, too.

The youngster looks poised for success in every way. It is only a matter of execution from here on. If he keeps winning races, remains humble, and attracts the fanbase, the sky is indeed the limit, as Junior pointed out.