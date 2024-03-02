Brad Keselowski Leads Dismal NASCAR Stat: Most Laps Led in Next Gen Car Without Win

RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski has not won a single race in more than two years. He was extremely close behind Chris Buescher in last year’s regular-season finale at the Daytona International Speedway, but as they say, second place is the first loser. The last time he visited victory lane was in 2021 at Talladega, where he led only one lap, which was also the final lap, to grab the checkered flag. But when it comes to leading laps, Keselowski is clearly a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

In the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Daytona 500, Keselowski led race-high 42 and 67 laps, respectively. In fact, Keselowski is the Cup driver to have led the highest number of laps in the next-generation stock car, which is 570, without a win. He is followed by fellow Ford drivers Aric Almirola (now-retired), and Ryan Preece. Can the RFK Racing owner snap his winless drought on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Advertisement

Keselowski’s performance at Las Vegas

The #6 driver has won thrice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, making it one of the 11 tracks where the driver-owner has more than one win. He flaunts an average finish of 10.6, besides 12 top-10 and eight top-5 finishes in 17 attempts.

Keselowski’s very first triumph at the 1.5-mile racetrack came in 2014 after having led a solid 53 laps. He followed up on his victory with two more wins in 2016 and 2018. Back in 2013, the 2012 Cup champ finished outside the top 10 just once. Since NASCAR added the Vegas track twice to its schedule, Keselowski has registered sixth, second, seventh, and second in the spring events.

Can Brad Keselowski regain his winning momentum this year at Vegas? If he does, he will win his ticket to this year’s playoffs. Needless to say, as a driver, that is the only thing he is focused on.