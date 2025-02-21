Dale Earnhardt Jr. Blames Himself for Being Selfish About Family Decision, Expresses Regret Over Late Marriage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. met Amy Reimann in 2009 and married her in 2016. They have two beautiful children, Isla Rose, who was born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine, who was born in 2020. They live together in a house in Kannapolis, North Carolina. When Dale Jr. stops and looks at his family today, he has but one regret.

It is that he did not begin creating this little cluster sooner. In an interview with YouTuber and race car driver Cleetus McFarland, he expressed his wish that he had married Amy and had kids with her earlier instead of doing so when he was 42 years old. His reasoning is an absolute tearjerker.

He said, “I’ll tell you. My age, right? I worry about my girls. When they graduate, I will be in my late 60s. I felt like having kids at my age… I know what it’s like to lose a parent when you’re young. Even in your 20s, you’re not really prepared. I felt like, ‘Shoot. I don’t want to bring a child into this world and leave them in their early 20s or even earlier.”

He admitted that it might be a tough and selfish perspective, but it did make him come to a big realization. “I was stupid for waiting for as long as I did to figure it out and get my life into this position,” he added. “I should have married Amy way sooner. I should have started our family sooner.” Dale Jr. is a man without many regrets.

“I know what it’s like to lose your parent when you’re young.” ⏳ @DaleJr & Cleetus look back at being a father and the perspective they gained along the way. pic.twitter.com/dLlahqjVpf — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) February 20, 2025

So, when he opens up on one publicly, it’s apparent how strongly he feels about it. Having lost his father, Dale Earnhardt, when he was only 26 years old, it is natural that he has this fear of uncertainty. But at the end of the day, he understands that living fully in the current moment is more important than worrying about unlikely possibilities.

How did Dale Jr. and Amy meet back in 2009?

After graduating from college, Amy began working for an architecture firm out in Jacksonville, Florida, as an interior designer. It was at this time that she met Dale Jr. for the first time when he’d employed her firm to design the house that they currently live in. She remembers how they’d made a teasing eye contact at their first meeting in JR Motorsports.

In an interview with former racer Kenny Wallace, she said, “I wasn’t looking. I don’t think he was looking. He hardly looked up from the plans that at one point I’m talking about something, I don’t remember what it was, and he turned over and we made eye contact. I was like, what was that?!”

Neither of them knew that something was special about the other, but it was about six months after this incident that they met again during a party at Whisky River, Charlotte. They got to hang out and ended up talking all night. Seven years of courtship later, they exchanged vows on December 31, 2016.