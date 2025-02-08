“That’s Not the Reality”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Trusted Aide Gives Candid Take Ahead of JRM’s Foray Into the Cup Series

After more than 16 years, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team is ready to enter the Cup Series, with the help of 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Stapleton and his Buffalo Trace Distillery as a sponsor. For the big venture, Junior has enlisted Justin Allgaier, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, to dive the JR Motorsports #40 Chevy entry, with the former’s trusted ally, Greg Ives, serving as the crew chief.

Advertisement

Ives, reflecting on the considerable pressure of competing in such a prominent event, acknowledged, “This being Dale and Kelley’s first entry in the Cup Series, there’s definitely a lot of pressure and there’s going to be eyes on the whole team and what speed we have. I feel like there’s a tendency to think, ‘We’ll just have speed and get in,’ and that’s not the reality. The reality is it takes a lot of work to be good, no matter what level you race at or what race team.”

Speaking further, Gustafson emphasized that the team will have to work towards delivering a car whose quality matches that of any vehicle within the competition capable of finishing in the top 10 or starting on the front row. He stressed that the team must adopt this mindset and that the dedication shown by Dale, Kelley, and everyone at JR Motorsports drives their efforts.

However, personally, Ives maintains a level-headed approach, keeping his expectations in check. He operates under the philosophy of staying grounded, focusing solely on delivering his best effort. “That’s my job,” Ives states, highlighting his commitment to performance over prestige. He doesn’t allow the race’s title, the surrounding accolades, or the inherent pressure to sway his focus. Instead, he concentrates on the immediate challenges they face.

Ives is acutely aware that their participation in the main event isn’t assured, given the qualifying rounds and duels that precede it. That’s why, taking one step at a time, his primary objective is to ensure the car is swift enough to secure a spot during Wednesday’s qualifying session. Failing that, the plan is to race their way into the lineup during Thursday’s Daytona duels.

Why does Dale Jr. place such strong trust in Ives’s capabilities?

Dale Jr. stressed Ives’s impressive record at Daytona when discussing his reasons for entrusting him with such a pivotal role. “I saw how many times he’s qualified a car on the front row at Daytona,” Dale Jr. remarked, accentuating the breadth of Ives’s experience. But his confidence extends beyond just the performance stats of Ives; Dale Jr. relies on the seasoned crew chief to consistently make the right strategic calls for the team.

He believes that Greg understands, better than anyone, the elements needed to position the team optimally for success. Moreover, the deep friendship between Junior and Ives strengthens this trust, ensuring that Dale feels completely confident in Ives’s decisions.

Yet, with the immense pressure of JR Motorsports’ debut in the Cup Series, particularly at the Daytona 500, it remains to be seen how well Allgaier and Ives will manage to leverage the opportunity.