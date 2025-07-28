“That’s a Huge Honor”: Shannon Sharpe Applauds Bubba Wallace After NASCAR Crown Jewel Victory at Indianapolis

Bubba Wallace winning the Brickyard 400 on Sunday was more than just another run-of-the-mill Cup Series victory. The 23XI Racing driver created history by becoming the first African American driver to win a crown jewel race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The achievement was hugely appreciated and lauded by NFL icon Shannon Sharpe.

Advertisement

Sharpe discussed Wallace on Nightcap with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, and detailed how big of a feat he had accomplished. He spoke about how he had seen the driver celebrate the success with his team owner, the legendary Michael Jordan.

Sharpe said, “I’m sure Bubba’s going to have a couple of drinks on his own because that’s a huge honor. No other Black [person] had ever won on the big oval at Indy. Like I said, that’s a huge honor. I’m extremely proud of Bubba.”

He continued to mention how Wallace has not been having the best results in the past few months. This uptick should hopefully serve as a turnaround in his form and help him make it to the playoffs. Sharpe even went a step ahead and dreamt of him winning the title.

Winning a race such as the Brickyard 400 would provide a massive boost of confidence to any driver. So, Wallace’s potential to be the 2025 Cup Series champion cannot be underplayed completely. His victory on Sunday helped 23XI Racing secure its first victory of the season and its first-ever crown jewel win. It also ended his 100-race winless drought that was tailing him since Kansas in 2022.

Chad Johnson congratulates Bubba Wallace

Johnson was a wide receiver in the NFL for 11 seasons. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots during his tenure. Interestingly, CNBC ranked him as the most influential athlete on social media back in 2011. Speaking to Sharpe, he stated how big a NASCAR fan he is and congratulated Wallace on his achievement.

He said, “I’m somewhat of a big NASCAR fan. I’ve been down to Carolina and I’ve been down to Daytona multiple times to go to races. It’s a great, great moment. Great historical moment for Bubba Wallace. Congratulations to him and his team on this achievement.”

Wallace’s next race will be at Iowa Speedway next Sunday. The expectations on him are huge after Indianapolis but the pressure to reach the playoffs is no more.