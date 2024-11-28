Top 5 Highest-Paying NASCAR Cup Series Races of the 2024 season

Joey Logano (22) and Michael McDowell (34) lead the field to the green flag in the 66th Daytona 500 on Monday, February 19, 2024. © Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR has signed a TV contract valued at $7.7 billion over seven years, spreading its broadcasts across four networks — Fox, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon. From 2025 onward, these partners will televise 38 races, raking in an annual revenue of $1.1 billion for NASCAR. The deal is also expected to boost the purse value for NASCAR races.

But, looking back, which races offered the biggest paydays this year?

Here’s a rundown of the top five highest purse value races from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, as per the insights from Fox Sports reporter, Bob Pockrass: