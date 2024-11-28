Top 5 Highest-Paying NASCAR Cup Series Races of the 2024 season

NASCAR has signed a TV contract valued at $7.7 billion over seven years, spreading its broadcasts across four networks — Fox, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon. From 2025 onward, these partners will televise 38 races, raking in an annual revenue of $1.1 billion for NASCAR. The deal is also expected to boost the purse value for NASCAR races.
But, looking back, which races offered the biggest paydays this year?
Here’s a rundown of the top five highest purse value races from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, as per the insights from Fox Sports reporter, Bob Pockrass:
The Daytona 500
The opening race of the NASCAR Cup season every year, the Daytona 500 race consistently ranks as the most lucrative event of the NASCAR Cup season. It’s also a key factor in its high-profile status.
In 2024, the race’s prize pool surged to $28,035,991, outstripping the 2023 purse by nearly a million dollars, which was $26,934,357, as reported by Bob Pockrass on his social media.
The Coca-Cola 600
Likewise, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, a tribute held on Memorial Day Weekend to honor fallen military heroes, also constitutes hefty prize money.
In 2024, the stakes for the race were quite high with a purse totaling $9,874,821, marking a $400,000 increase from last year’s $9,421,275, adding financial heft to its symbolic weight.
The Brickyard 400
The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway also boasted a heavy purse. Pockrass revealed on his X handle that this year’s race had a purse of $9,596,601.
In contrast, last year’s Verizon 200 road course at the same venue boasted a purse of $9,158,803. It marked a substantial climb from the first Brickyard 400 in 1994, where Jeff Gordon’s team took home a prize of $613,000.
Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville Speedway wasn’t far behind in terms of payouts. This season, the NASCAR Cup Series race there offered a total prize pool of $8,991,338, an increase of $1,667,135 from the 2023’s $7,324,203.
Additionally, this season’s prize money showed a jump of $1,322,310 from the $7,669,028 awarded at the Cook Out 400 in the spring as well.
Darlington
At Darlington, the Cup Series teams split a pot of $8,644,143 for their efforts, a step up from last year’s $8,260,258. Chase Briscoe clinched the victory, securing his spot in the playoffs.