Dale Earnhardt Jr. Criticism Not Taken to Heart by John Hunter Nemechek

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Criticism Not Taken to Heart by John Hunter Nemechek

In his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, this time with Legacy Motor Club, John Hunter Nemechek is yet to show his true caliber. It’s not that he lacks the skill set to win races, but speaking on his podcast earlier this month, Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks that certain things in his craft need to be ironed out. But otherwise, the former Cup Series driver believes that the Nemechek can do well in the future and that “the sky’s the limit.

Recently, FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass sat down with Nemechek for an interview and asked him about Junior’s comments and if that was a fair assessment of his craft. The LMC driver responded, “I grew up racing for my opportunity every single week. And I think that my craft has changed quite a bit since then. This year, I feel like has been a test for me every single week, trying to learn different aspects of this car, how to race, how to get around guys, different things of that sort.”

Admitting that the year has been one with a big learning curve for him, Nemechek added, “But you go back and you look at the last few years in the truck series and the Xfinity Series, that’s kind of the guy that I want to be. I want to be the guy that’s respected in the garage and can race hard on a weekly basis. I didn’t know Dale said that, but I guess that’s good. I’m not going to take any bad out of that.”

John Hunter Nemechek leads LMC in the points table

Legacy Motor Club has two full-time drivers in the form of Erik Jones and Nemechek. Both drivers have been doing well considering the machinery at their disposal. Sure LMC has its issues, but the team has been rapidly improving and has already shown an upward trajectory with their weekly performances since their shift from Chevy to Toyota.

Nemechek is currently placed 19th in the standings, and his teammate isn’t too far behind in 20th place. Despite the current stats, there’s hope in the garage that as the team integrates better with the new manufacturer, the performances will keep getting better.

