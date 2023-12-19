Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Dale Sr. Make Year-End NASCAR List Despite Not Racing for Years

Unknown Date; Daytona, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr and Dale Earnhardt Jr in victory lane after Earnhardt Sr. won the IROC race at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR trackside merchandise sales are a great contributor to the overall revenue to the teams and governing body. Usually, it’s the top drivers and major players in the game who make it to the top of the sales. But who would have thought that former racing drivers, such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his father, the great Dale Earnhardt Sr., who haven’t been in the sport for years would be the highest sellers?

Advertisement

A report recently emerged where the top 15 highest-selling merch for the years was revealed and Earnhardt Jr. and his late iconic father made the list as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/A_S12/status/1736759479973122223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

According to the report, Junior’s merchandise was the 10th highest-selling item, whereas Earnhardt Sr’s mech was in the 12th spot. The top spot on the list was taken up by NASCAR itself.

Then came the Hendrick duo of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, followed by the recently retired Kevin Harvick who was ahead of veteran Martin Truex Jr. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain came next followed by 2023 champion Ryan Blaney, and the 2022 champion Joey Logano as the remaining top 10.

NASCAR sees jump in trackside merchandise sales in 2023

Reports suggest that the trackside merchandise sales for NASCAR experienced a significant increase of around 27% in 2023 compared to the previous year, with per capita spending rising by 11.7%. The organization has also been broadening its merchandise offerings by collaborating with national clothing retailers such as Hurley and Hollister, as well as sportswear brands like New Era, and Columbia, among others.

Additionally, NASCAR also partnered with musicians like Curren$y, Luke Combs, and Kamara, and local boutique shops for special events to maximize its marketing and revenue generation efforts. In another expansion effort, NASCAR entered the toy space by striking a deal with Danish toy giant Lego, marking a significant growth opportunity for the organization in a bid to increase its popularity.

With all of these things in place, the hope is to see more revenue streams flowing into the sport as well as receive a new fan base who get exposed to the sport through these marketing avenues.