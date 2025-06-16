mobile app bar

“I Know He Was Very Mad”: Carson Hocevar Makes Admission of Guilt After Latest Run-In With Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Carson Hocevar (L) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (R)

Carson Hocevar (L) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

When Carson Hocevar punted Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the wall and out of the race two weeks ago at Nashville, Stenhouse vowed retaliation this season. Now, he may have another vow lined up after Hocevar again drew his ire in Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City.

Hocevar said last weekend at Michigan that he and Stenhouse had a productive conversation a few days after the Nashville incident and had resolved any lingering animosity. But things were back on the front burner on Sunday after they clashed on track again.

Later, Hocevar tried to explain his side of the story. “I didn’t really hear him,” Hocevar said of Stenhouse’s rant. “I know he was very mad. I was very apologetic.

“I had just got left and in the marbles and slid a lot longer than I expected. Obviously, number one, [he’s] not somebody I would ever want to hit again. But number two, I wasn’t racing anybody. I was just logging laps, just waiting on a yellow and maybe see if we could put our day back together again.”

Hocevar then explained the cause of the incident. “I just hit a curve wrong, got into the marbles and slid all the way through the corner. I tried to turn left and avoid him, but just a really sloppy day by me and that is another incident of the day that was really just sloppy,” he said.

Hocevar tried to apologize to Stenhouse, but to no avail

The two drivers had a heated exchange on track after their race unraveled. “I’m going to beat your ass,” Stenhouse told Hocevar following the race. “You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do, why’d you run into me for the second time?”

Hocevar attempted to apologize, but Stenhouse wasn’t having anything of it. “I don’t give a damn,” Stenhouse told Hocevar. “I will beat your ass when we get back to the States!” Stenhouse then stormed off.

Immediately after the incident, Stenhouse came on his team radio and issued a warning to Hocevar: “Tell him I’ll see him at Pocono.”

Somehow, it would seem that if Hocevar reaches out to Stenhouse again like he did a few days after Nashville, bygones won’t be bygones this time.

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

