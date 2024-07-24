Dale Earnhardt Jr. Glasses: What Sunglasses Does the NASCAR Legend Wear?

Nov 12, 2005; Phoenix, Ariz, USA; Nascar Nextel Cup driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. signs autographs as he walks to the grid prior to qualifying for the Checker Auto Parts 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas

One of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s longest partnerships has been with Spy Optics. The San Diego-based company has been offering a line of Dale Jr.-themed eyewear for a long time now with multiple styles to choose from. Staying loyal to the brand, the iconic driver too still wears glasses made by it. He revealed the same on “Dale Jr. Download” and gave a shout-out that is sure to be well received.

Advertisement

He said, “I’ve been with Spy sunglasses for a long time. I mean, do you remember back when wraparounds were the ticket? Now they’re not the ticket anymore. So, I don’t know. I’ve always worn Spy and Spy makes a frame for you know these types of glasses. I like to be loyal because they’ve been great to me. So, yeah.” His words came in response to a fan who’d asked about his choice of sunglasses.

The partnership between Dale Jr. and Spy began back in 2009 after an introduction that was set up by current Xfinity Series part-timer, Boris Said. The first eyewear model that was unveiled was called the Spy Dirty Mo. Dale Jr. told the press at the time, according to racerxonline.com, “I was introduced to Spy sunglasses through my friendship with driver Boris Said and since then it’s the only sunglass I wear. I like the way they look, the way they feel, and how Spy constantly evolves into something new.”

How Spy Optics struck a chord with Dale Earnhardt Jr. over the years

The endorsement roster of Spy Optics was long at the time. It included seven-time Supercross champion Jeremy McGrath, surfer Clay Marzo, Olympic snowboarder Todd Richards and others. Stone Douglass, the company’s CEO said when signing Dale Jr., “Spy Optic is thrilled to be working with Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most popular race car drivers of all time. Dale is not only a great NASCAR driver, but a creative, intelligent entrepreneur with a great eye for style.”

The company then released a new version of the Dale Jr Signature 88 Collection glasses during the 2016 All-Star race. The Wrangler Dega paid homage to the Wrangler Chevrolet the icon drove to victory in 2010 at Daytona.

It also featured the same scheme that was on Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s ride back in 1986 and 1987. Perhaps Dale Jr.’s affinity for the brand comes from such personal touches.