Fans Say Lamar Jackson Will Keep Jersey No. 8 as Ravens TE Appears to Ignore Troy Aikman and NASCAR Legend’s Trademark Disputes

Lamar Jackson wants to make the number 8 uniquely his own — and it’s easy to see why. As a two-time MVP and one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks, he’s well on his way to turning the number into an iconic brand, much like Tom Brady did with TB12.

With that vision in mind, Jackson even took legal action to protect his association with the number, filing lawsuits against NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman over their use of the number 8.

Back in 2020, Jackson filed trademarks for “Era 8” and “Era 8 by Lamar Jackson” to launch merchandise built around his name and jersey number. He’s used “8” across his social media platforms and marketing efforts, making it central to his identity. So why would he ever give it up, especially after fighting so hard to protect it?

According to Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, Lamar may eventually part ways with the number — but only on his own terms. Speaking on Up & Adams, Likely revealed that Jackson has long said he’ll switch to number 1 after he wins a Super Bowl with the Ravens. That’s why no other player in Baltimore has worn number 1 — the team has kept it on standby, reserved for its franchise star.

“I like one, but one’s on standby for that boy who wears 8 once we did the whole that. 8 got dibs on number one once we hold that Lombardi right there. That’s what he wants to do. That’s what he told in his rookie year. My thing is that -when we win, 8’s gonna switch to one. Then I’m going to look at 8 and say it’s time to pass up 8. I’m going to ask him,” Likely explained.

But will it really happen? Fans are skeptical.

Many pointed to the University of Louisville retiring Lamar’s number 8 after he left the program, and they believe the Ravens will eventually do the same, though not until he retires. Some argue it wouldn’t make sense to retire the number while he’s still playing, especially if Jackson continues to add to his legacy.

Louisville Football retired the number 8 after Lamar left for the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens will retire the number 8 when Lamar retires. — Covfefe (@Cat8Creek) May 21, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Lamar should just keep 8 forever. It’s literally in his Twitter handle and I believe it’s in some of his trademark stuff as well. — Thomas Mitchell (@TMitchell79) May 21, 2025

Others feel number 8 is too important to Lamar for him to ever give it up, especially after going to court to defend it. One fan even suggested that, if he does switch to number 1, the team will keep selling both versions of his jersey, just like the Lakers did with Kobe Bryant’s 8 and 24.

After suing the whole sports world, Lamar needs to just keep 8 — ESPN Tye (@PrettyLuvBird) May 21, 2025

Lamar might say yes the Ravens 100% gonna say fuck no they’ll still be selling number 8 Lamar jerseys and number 1 they double dipping like the Lakers with Kob if Mahomes switch numbers right now the chiefs retiring 15 soon as the stitching done for the new number — St. (@StCapers24) May 22, 2025

Lamar Jackson recently filed a lawsuit, arguing that Earnhardt’s use of the number 8 will severely affect his earning potential from his brand and the number. He has also filed a lawsuit against Troy Aikman. Aikman, who is trying to use the number for his brand, FL 101, intends to incorporate it into his “EIGHT Light Beer Made Right” and has submitted 36 other trademark applications involving the number.

The two-time MVP argues that Aikman’s use of the number 8 could cause confusion, citing the significant time, effort, and resources he’s invested in associating the number with his personal brand and fame as the Baltimore Ravens QB.

So it’s unlikely he will switch to number 1. The jersey number 8 is the one that will likely go inside the Hall of Fame when he retires. But if he switches to number one, both numbers could end up iconic in Baltimore, etched into franchise history.