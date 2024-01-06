Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hails Team’s Vision After Expansion Project Confirmation

Intending to build a solid foundation for grassroots racing, the zMAX CARS Tour is about to expand westward in 2023 through the 10-race long zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series West, which kicks off at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on March 2nd.

With the new owners: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Marks, Kevin Harvick, and Jeff Burton holding the reins of the CARS Tour and Kern Raceway owner Tim Huddleston tying up with them, grassroot-level racing and local tracks are bound to flourish.

On that note, Dale Jr. recently posted, “Glad to be part of this ownership group. Seeing everyone’s vision and ambition take shape has been motivating. The new season is just around the corner!” Indeed, the upcoming season is one that all the owners, including Junior, look forward to. For the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver and co-owner Harvick, the CARS Tour is a way of achieving his vision for the future of motorsport.

Furthermore, the #4 sensation admitted that the West Coast is home for him and the tracks that the CARS Tour would go to this year are the ones that helped Harvick pave the path of his career. Just like he did in NASCAR, the 2014 Cup Series champion wants to make it to the top of West Coast racing with the CARS Tour.

“We want to continue to build the series, bring attention to the drivers, the local tracks, and help usher the next generation of drivers to the top levels of racing,” he said. “Adding this West Coast schedule for 2024 is the next step to making that happen.”

The 2024 zMAX CARS Tour schedule

After its inaugural race at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on March 2, the CARS Tour will move on to Irwindale Speedway for the next two races on April 13 and May 11. Then, the action will unfurl at Stockton 99 Speedway on May 25.

Following that, after a two-race stint at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 15 and July 3, the grassroots racing series will go back to Stockton 99 on July 20. From there, the last three races will be held in California on August 31, October 5, and November 16 at Irwindale Speedway, All American Speedway, and Kern Raceway, respectively.

Besides the CARS Tour, the U.S. Legend Cars will follow the same schedule, accompanying the newly announced series every weekend. Lately, the CARS Tour has made it big in the arena of motorsport. And with the series moving to the west, more drivers will have the opportunity to compete in it.