WATCH: When Danica Patrick Was Unamused by Comedian Jay Mohr and His NASCAR Award Show Antics

Comedian and actor Jay Mohr has long been a crowd favorite in Reno and beyond, earning a strong following among fans and celebrities. His sharp timing and effortless command of the stage made him a natural fit for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards, which he hosted multiple times, including memorable turns in 2013 and 2016. But known for pushing boundaries with his monologues, Mohr delivered jokes that didn’t always land smoothly with every driver.

During the 2013 ceremony, a joke aimed at Danica Patrick struck a nerve and drew immediate reaction. That year’s spotlight centered on Jimmie Johnson, who had just secured another title and moved within one championship of tying Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the all-time record. Though Johnson’s historic run dominated the headlines, many Sprint Cup drivers later said the true highlight of the night was Mohr’s return to the stage after a seven-year absence.

Mohr used his opening monologue to tackle controversies from the season, firing off barbs at several of the sport’s biggest stars. He joked that a Wynn valet attendant tweeted that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wanted him to park his car in victory lane, but his GPS couldn’t locate it.

However, his boldest target was Patrick, who attended the ceremony with her boyfriend, rookie of the year Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Mohr said, “Danica, I hope you are not too uncomfortable tonight. I know you’re not used to being this close to the front.”

Mohr tried to soften the blow by following up with praise about Patrick’s Daytona 500 pole win, but the attempt didn’t crack even the faintest smile from her. He then shifted to Ricky Stenhouse Jr., teasing that the rookie had won his award but telling the audience there was absolutely no need to applaud.

Mohr didn’t stop there. He even described Patrick and Stenhouse’s relationship as chaotic, pointing out that she had wrecked him earlier that season at New Hampshire.

The jokes drew ice-cold reactions from Patrick and Stenhouse, who later delivered a pointed rebuttal while accepting a Sprint award. Patrick said, “I’d like to thank all of my fans, and I think it’s pretty safe to say that Jay Mohr’s not one of them.”

Mohr opened the second half of the show with an apology, saying he “could not be more of a Danica Patrick fan,” which brought brief smiles from Patrick and Stenhouse.

But given he had a job to do, his monologue didn’t stop there. He cracked jokes about Jeff Gordon’s addition as the 13th driver in that season’s Chase following the team-orders scandal at Richmond International Raceway, quipping that Gordon might be added to the Best Picture category at the Oscars.

Mohr also suggested Johnson should consider retirement or follow Gordon’s path, winning four championships before stepping away.

Clint Bowyer also found himself in Mohr’s crosshairs for the Richmond spin that triggered the controversy he defended as unintentional. Mohr’s humor touched drivers across the board, yet most who absorbed the punches, including Earnhardt, Kurt Busch, and Kevin Harvick, ultimately endorsed the routine.

When Mohr returned in 2016, he kept the same edge, roasting Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Tony Stewart, and others, stamping his reputation as one of NASCAR’s bravest awards-show hosts.