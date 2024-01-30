Who is JGR star Christopher Bell's wife, Morgan Kemenah? Details about their marriage and family

Besides being known as one of the most successful Hendrick Motorsports drivers, Christopher Bell has recently made it to the headlines as one of the drivers starring in the upcoming Netflix docuseries, NASCAR: Full Speed. But when he is away from his day job, the JGR speedster can be seen spending time with his longtime partner and wife, Morgan Kemenah. Here’s everything you need to know about Bell’s better half.

Who is Morgan Kemenah?

Like Christopher Bell, Kemenah too hails from a racing background. Born on 27th December 1995, this 27-year-old co-owns a racing team with her father, Brian Kemenah. Last year, Brian partnered up with Bell to launch Bell Kemenah Racing, an open-wheel race team. Even Morgan’s uncle Chad is a former Sprint Car racer who has previously taken part in the prestigious All-Star Circuit of Champions and the World of Outlaws.

How did the lovebirds meet?

What started as a normal friendship back in 2010, didn’t take long to gain momentum and turn into a full-fledged relationship. After a few years of dating, Bell popped the big question in 2018. Of course, Morgan said yes! After being engaged with the NASCAR star, Morgan posted a picture of the engagement ring amidst the backdrop of a Christmas tree and captioned it: “My best friend of 4 1/2 years asked, so of course I said YES! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you Christopher.”

When did Christopher Bell and his better half get married?

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and no sooner than they did, Bell took to social media to post a selfie with his newly married bride and wrote, “#Hitched”. The grand wedding happened at the Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina, just a week before Bell was about to compete in his debut Cup Series race at the iconic Daytona International Speedway.

Morgan, Bell’s partner on and off the track

There have been countless instances of the couple exchanging heartwarming moments and sweet kisses before and after the races, regardless of what the outcome of those races might have been. This shows how strong the bond between Bell and Kemenah actually is. But even away from the track, Kemenah’s life revolves around Bell and vice versa.

One look at Kemenah’s Instagram and one would spot only a handful of posts that do not have the lucky man in them. Recently, Morgan shared a cute montage of the duo on the occasion of Bell’s birthday and wrote, “I want to wish the happiest birthday to the person I love most. You make it so easy to celebrate you,” she wrote in the caption. “Here’s to many more birthdays with you Christopher David.”

What Bell and Kemenah share is perhaps the dream of every couple out there. And whenever this power couple of NASCAR makes any public appearance, they make sure to form relationship goals for their fans, both on the internet and in real life.