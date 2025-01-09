“You Have No Idea…”: Kyle Busch Candidly Admits His Concerns as Son Brexton Takes to Racing

Racing drivers are often credited with a fighter pilot’s mentality — an absence of fear. While many confuse this with an utter disregard for life, two-time NASCAR champion, Kyle Busch’s latest admissions about his son, Brexton’s racing career will throw this analysis off course.

The 39-year-old has seen many high-pressure situations in his illustrious 230-race career at the pinnacle of American Stock Car racing. But nothing compares to the “butterflies and nerves” he endures when he sees his 9-year-old son strapped behind the wheel of a junior Sprint car.

Busch explains, “The rest of the kids, you have no idea who they are, how good they are, what they’re thinking, how they’re going to react.” While he trusts his own competitors on track, when it comes to Brexton he wishes he had more composure.

“When I go to a Cup race, you race against all these professionals. More often than not, you’re looking at them thinking, ‘OK, how can I beat them?’ not, ‘What crazy move are they going to make that throws me off?’ That’s what concerns me for Brex at times when he goes out on the racetrack,” he adds.

Safety concerns aside, the Busch clan can be pretty confident that Brexton is onto something great. At the age of only nine, Busch Jr. has already racked up 105 career wins. And the Cup Series — a playground his father has dominated — is beckoning him each day.

Busch wants Brexton to emulate Kyle Larson

Busch Jr. already has his father to look up to each day as he paves his way into the pinnacle of American Stock Car racing. But Rowdy has other plans for his son as he expects him to perfect his race craft in the style of 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson.

Larson is often regarded as one of the most complete Stock Car race drivers. And Busch credits that to the 32-year-old’s prowess on all types of tracks. This is exactly something he wants Brexton to learn in his formative racing years.

“Larson grew up doing the dirt stuff. So, he’s great at the dirt stuff, and he’s obviously great at the NASCAR stuff. I just feel like if you mix in a little bit of the dirt and a little bit of the pavement right now, you can do anything,” Busch explained.