Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opines on ‘Proper Deterrents’ in Light of NASCAR Martinsville Penalties

The 2024 season witnessed one of its most contentious races at Martinsville, and former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has now weighed in on the matter. The seasoned driver argued for driver suspensions to combat NASCAR race manipulations. Junior expressed his belief that NASCAR could have made a stronger statement with its disciplinary actions.

While NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, acknowledged that driver suspensions were considered, the organization ultimately chose to suspend the involved crew chiefs, spotters, and competition directors and also levied $200,000 in fines against each team.

Junior likened this to a mere slap on the wrist, suggesting it was akin to a parent issuing a mild warning to a misbehaving child, and voiced his opinion that the penalties were insufficient to ensure the teams would take their lessons to heart.

On his podcast, he shared his thoughts: “I saw Jeff Gluck comment immediately. He didn’t think this was enough… It’s kind of how I felt… I think it’s a lot of money, I think the points are a lot, that’s for sure. But I still stand by the idea that to really get someone’s attention I think parking them a race is the way it goes.”

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver pointed out that since the season is already winding down, stripping points from the drivers and teams may not have the intended impact.

While losing points could sting the drivers in terms of their final standings, this action doesn’t shake the manufacturers, especially if they still have representation in the championship race.

“While parking a driver the driver might sit here and go what hell man and the fans might go well that’s a little misguided. I still think that that’s the proper deterrent,” Dale Jr. elaborated. He acknowledged that fans have argued the drivers were just following orders from the manufacturers.

However, Junior also noted that since there’s no straightforward way to penalize the manufacturers directly or deter them effectively, benching their drivers could send a clear message about NASCAR’s stance.

Was the penalty NASCAR handed out to the No. 1, 3, and 23 enough? @DaleJr gives his thoughts. 💸 📺 https://t.co/il9TTukIKT pic.twitter.com/IavqadUwzB — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) November 6, 2024

What unfolded during the Xfinity 500 race at Martinsville?

Ryan Blaney won the final race of the Round of 8, securing his spot in the Championship 4 just as he had the previous year. However, the real drama centered on who would hit the last spot in the final four based on points.

At the outset, Christopher Bell seemed set for the championship finale after a bold maneuver at Martinsville. However, his tactic of using the wall for momentum backfired as it breached a safety regulation, leading to his disqualification.

Compounding the controversy, NASCAR found that Bell’s fellow Toyota driver, Bubba, simulated a flat tire to create an opportunity for Bell to execute his move.

Meanwhile, William Byron advanced to the Championship 4 on points following Bell’s disqualification. But then, in that case also, during the race, NASCAR discovered that Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon had run interference to ensure their Chevrolet teammate Byron did not lose any crucial track positions.

After scrutinizing the radio communications, on-track data, and team scanners from the final laps of Sunday’s critical Round of 8 race, NASCAR concluded that the actions of the involved parties breached sections 4.4.B&D: NASCAR Member Conduct of the Rule Book.

As a result, drivers Chastain, Dillon, and Wallace were penalized with the loss of 50 driver points and a $100,000 fine each. Similarly, the team owners were fined $100,000 each and faced a deduction of 50 owner points.

Furthermore, all their crew chiefs — Phil Surgen, Justin Alexander, and Bootie Barker — and their spotters — Brandon McReynolds, Brandon Benesch, and Freddie Kraft — were suspended for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.