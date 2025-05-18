Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Fresh Details About Relationship With Dale Earnhardt: “Him and I Didn’t Connect Mentally”

Few names in motorsports stir emotions quite like Dale Earnhardt. There have been countless retellings of his story, and yet, none seem to suffice. The latest attempt at this is Prime Video’s four-part documentary titled Earnhardt. Set to premiere on May 22, it contains fresh insights into the relationship between Earnhardt and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Junior and his sister, Kelley, were recently being interviewed by TODAY when a clip from the documentary was shown. In the clip, Junior says, “I had taped in my school locker, I had a series of photographs of Dad’s flip at Pocono in 1982. I would open my locker and see that, and go, ‘My Dad is a badass. I am his son.'”

As much admiration as he had for his old man, their relationship wasn’t always the strongest one. Earnhardt was a hardworking man who demanded the most from his son. He pushed Junior hard, aiming to toughen him up at any cost. This often left them out of step with each other.

Junior added, “Him and I didn’t connect mentally. He was this tough, hardworking, dirt under his fingernails, do anything guy. I was tiny, short and shy and quiet. I wasn’t making any sense to him.” The short clip suggests that fans will get a never-before-seen look at this interesting dynamic between the father-son duo.

Junior told the TODAY hosts that he wanted to retell his father’s story now since a new generation of fans who never saw him race is coming up. He acknowledged that there have been several good documentaries about Dale Sr. in the past. However, he also said it’s been a while since a narrative was this thorough and deep.

Kelley Earnhardt on her father and the man behind the legend

The world knew Earnhardt in a way different from his children. He was a tough competitor who never let up an inch of space on the track. On the other hand, he was also a father and a husband. Kelley was asked how she was able to reconcile these two images. She began by describing it as a deeply personal human-interest story.

She continued, “When we were young, we just saw Dad. He was just Dad. We knew he was really popular and really famous. But now with maturity we get to look back at Dad in a lot of different ways.” She also pointed out that he was a strict and tough father, as most fathers were during that era.

The documentary series contains exclusive interviews with icons like Kyle Petty, Richard Childress, Jeff Gordon, and others. Notably, it also features the late Martha Earnhardt, Dale Sr.‘s mother. Together, their voices promise a rare and heartfelt look at the man behind the legendary #3.