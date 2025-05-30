Josh Berry’s Hometown Weekend off to a Rocky Start With Pro Late Model DQ at Nashville Fairgrounds

Josh Berry’s weekend in Nashville nearly began on the best possible note. The Wood Brothers Racing driver was declared the winner of the Rackley Roofing Battle of Broadway 150 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 29, only to get disqualified in the post-race technical inspection.

The left-side weight violation turned the victory over to last year’s winner, Trey Craig.

Berry’s return to his short-track racing roots was a rare Pro Late Model appearance. He dominated the stellar field to lead 93 laps and ultimately crossed the checkered flag in first place.

He said in the aftermath, “It’s definitely pretty cool to win here. Momentum’s a real thing, so it could carry over to the weekend.”

JOSH BERRY WINS IN NASHVILLE! He takes the No. 21 FatHead Racing Ford to victory lane in the Rackley Roofing Battle of Broadway 150 at @RaceFairgrounds! pic.twitter.com/2AGIM9sHXn — Racing America (@RacingAmerica) May 30, 2025

He will be making his 14th start of the ongoing Cup Series season on Sunday at the Nashville Superspeedway. Had the result stood, it would have meant a lot to him and his confidence.

But he will now go into the upcoming event with a prayer on his lips, hoping that a similar fate doesn’t await him. Although he has now been gifted a better result, Craig was more than happy to finish second to Berry.

He said, “It was hard to catch him up. You know, we had to pass those four or five cars there. He was on rails, you know? He gets paid big money to do this stuff. He’s a hell of a wheelman, so he’s a tough one to catch. You know, finishing second to a Cup Series driver’s not too bad.” What remains to be seen is how lucky Berry will be on Sunday.

How important is it for Berry to win at Nashville?

The driver has already won a race this year, in Vegas, to secure his playoff spot. He has one top-5 and two top-10 finishes to complement the victory. But otherwise, his results have been average at best. A race on his home track comes at a juncture where he could use a boost up the driver standings.

To win at Nashville has always been a great honor in the Cup Series, and Berry is largely positive that he can achieve a good result.

He told the press recently, “I feel good about where we have been on the intermediates. The goal is to keep building on that, especially in qualifying and continuing to learn with the playoffs in mind. Nashville and Michigan are two tracks I’m really looking forward to.”

Reaching Victory Lane is one thing. But to keep the result intact is another. Hopefully, Wood Brothers Racing won’t let him down on Sunday. After all, he did give the team its 101st victory.