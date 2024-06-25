mobile app bar

“That Was a Helpless Feeling”: Denny Hamlin Elaborates on Wet Weather Struggles in New Hampshire

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Oct 28, 2023; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) addresses the media at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Rain can cause even the best drivers to struggle and Denny Hamlin found that out first-hand on Sunday. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver managed to win the second stage at Loudon, but the rain came shortly afterward, completely killing his momentum. In a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, the veteran explained what went wrong in the final stage.

As the track was drying up, drivers looked for the fastest line. While his teammate Christopher Bell figured that out early and was comfortably edging toward the win, Hamlin was struggling. The #11 car just would not turn and he was forced to take a line that allowed others to drive right around him. He was essentially a sitting duck for several drivers to pick off.

“I was forced to have to run a line that would make my car make a corner but it was not the fastest line so everyone was just going around me so it was a…that part was a helpless feeling for sure,” he said.

The conditions at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway gave rise to a race unlike anything the track had seen in the recent past. The tires played a big role in deciding the results and only a few racers understood how to optimize their situation.

Why were only a few drivers better than the rest of the pack?

Hamlin explained that drivers with experience racing on slippery surfaces drove to the front of the field. Especially the ones who have raced on dirt all raced comfortably while others struggled to find grip on the tires. The likes of Bell and Chase Briscoe have ample experience racing those surfaces so they knew how to get the most out of those tires.

“They’ve got a technique that works for them. They trust the tire to have grip. Some of it too is setup based where certainly what is a good dry weather setup is not a good wet weather setup,” he explained.

The Loudon race was an important one in the context of the next era of Cup Series racing. Running on wet tracks was never a steady option for the promotion. But with Goodyear’s latest innovation, NASCAR has made a big leap to make racing more interesting.

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

