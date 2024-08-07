Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Team Teases 2025 Driver Signing Ft. Connor Zilisch

The NASCAR Cup Series silly season is in full swing and the highest nationwide series’ effects seem to be trickling down into the junior Xfinity Series as well. As per reports, one of the biggest announcements from the Xfinity camp this season could come from JR Motorsports.

The team currently has four full-time charters and one part-time ride in the junior nationwide series. One of the brightest prospects who could be on his way to getting a ride full-time in the competition is Connor Zilisch. A recent video released by the team teases the 18-year-old’s future with the esteemed organization ahead of the 2025 season.

The teenager has established his name in the motorsports fraternity at an early age. Zilisch has won the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona sports car race and earned pole position in his very first Truck Series race earlier this year at the Circuit of the Americas. He also has two wins in the ARCA Menards Series this year.

As per reports, Trackhouse Racing is working with JRM to give Zilisch a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series next year. The team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared a video on X captioned “The first chapter of 2025 starts tomorrow on the Dale Jr. Download” which teased a driver going into the Dirty Mo Media podcast studio and the number 88 on a hat. Dirty Mo Media is Dale Junior’s media company responsible for the production of his popular podcast The Dale Jr. Download.

The first chapter of 2025 starts tomorrow on the Dale Jr. Download. pic.twitter.com/RTiAP39eTD — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) August 6, 2024

JRM has a full team at the moment so it will be interesting to see who the 18-year-old replaces if he is to join them full-time. That will depend on how he performs in the Xfinity races he starts later this year. One of them will be Watkins Glen which is a tricky track even for the most experienced drivers. Zilisch had called it a dream come true to race for Junior’s organization when his part-time schedule was announced.

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year. I have a lot to learn considering that I’ve never raced on any big tracks previously, but there’s no better team to learn with than JRM,” he had said. The teenager has already impressed in the Truck Series and now it is time to step up to the big leagues. It remains to be seen of the underlying opinion amongst the fraternity and reports suggesting Zilisch’s advance to the Xfinity Series come true or not.