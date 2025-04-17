Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Xfinity Contender Tops the Charts in This Metric as NASCAR Heads to Rockingham This Weekend

Justin Allgaier has transformed into the apex predator of the Xfinity Series after winning the 2024 championship. There has been nothing or no one to hold the JR Motorsports driver back in 2025 as he stands tall with an average finish of 7.22 after the first nine races. This dominance will only help him this weekend at the Rockingham Speedway.

Allgaier entered last Saturday’s race at Bristol with a 71-point lead over Sam Mayer. He finished the race in third place and grew that lead to 83 points. The result in Bristol earned him a $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus and gave him a spot in the Dash 4 Cash bonus that is to go down at Rockingham. With that, he has reached Victory Lane twice so far and holds seven top-5 finishes.

Back on top, average finishes, Mayer sits second to Allgaier with a finish rate of 9.44. Jesse Love is third with a finish rate of 10.56. The JR Motorsports driver will look to extend his gap with the contenders as he chases his third Victory Lane visit at Rockingham. Fortunately, he will have a slight advantage over his rivals.

The 1-mile oval is returning to the show for the first time since 2004. But Allgaier competed on it in 2008 as a driver in the ARCA Menards Series. It is up to him and his memory of the track’s dynamics to make use of this prior experience. Notably, the track was repaved recently and comes with a list of unknown factors.

Best average finish in 2025

(NASCAR Xfinity Series) pic.twitter.com/sAALrdX9CU — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) April 16, 2025

He said of them, “No one really knows what to expect this weekend, but I feel like the test we had here back in January gave Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this team a good playbook to start with. We’ve had a lot of momentum on our side here lately, and hopefully, that will carry over and we will have another great run on Saturday.”

January’s test session involved multiple teams and drivers from the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. Allgaier shared seat time with his teammate Connor Zilisch. Even back then, a huge number of fans were in attendance at the track to see the track roar back to life. It is only a fair expectation that the upcoming event will be a massive success.

Another interesting facet is that Allgaier has started 250 races on tracks between 1-2 miles in length. He has secured 15 wins, 86 top fives, and 158 top 10s in these appearances. It remains to be seen if he can add to this tally.