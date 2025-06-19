NASCAR’s Track Limits Fix from Mexico City Expected to Be Used at More Road Courses

Track limits have always been a complex topic when it comes to road courses. The Next Gen car is a wide machine that can struggle to navigate through narrow roads and sharp corners. To prevent drivers from cutting corners and gaining an advantage over others amidst this struggle, NASCAR typically uses yellow-painted margin lines. Crossing this line results in a stop-and-go penalty.

Ahead of last Sunday’s race in Mexico City, the racing promotion and the track management came up with an added solution. Tire packs were placed around the track at several corners. Drivers could avoid these packs instead of having to worry about the lines.

As expected, many welcomed this addition and gave it rave reviews. Mike Forde, the managing director of racing communications at NASCAR, confirmed on the latest episode of Hauler Talk that the success of the packs could influence the decision-makers to use them at other tracks back in the United States as well.

He said, “I think you’re going to see a lot more of it moving forward at road courses. It seems like such a rudimentary solve, but it’s one that worked.” Tire packs hadn’t been used much thus far, due to concerns about potential race disruptions. But Sunday’s race did not have any major hurdles because of them. That’s yet another reason to continue their usage.

Drivers talk about the benefits of using tire packs

23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace was a big fan of the tire packs. He told Motorsport.com that he spent much time on his sim, staying tidy on the racing surface and not crashing into the packs. In his words, “I’m a big fan of the tire packs, keeping us on line and keeping us on the racing surface.”

The problem with using tire packs is that drivers have to be extra careful in minimizing mistakes. Even the slightest move off the road can result in significant damage to the cars. Justin Allgaier pointed this out, “For us, there are sections with track limits and there are sections without, and I think it’s going to be interesting because we’re in a little bit of a moving target.”

He added, “Any mistake can be a big mistake here.” Sunday’s winner, Shane van Gisbergen, expressed strong support for the new measure as well after qualifying in pole position. With positive feedback coming in from multiple corners, NASCAR will be tempted further to add the packs to road courses in the States.