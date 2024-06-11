Dale Earnhardt Jr. Workout: Behind NASCAR Legend’s Fitness Obsession

Keeping fit is an important goal that most people have and motorsports athlete Dale Earnhardt Jr. is no different. However, his idea of fitness does not mean hitting the gym for a few hours during the day, it is riding his road bike. On a recent episode of the Sports & Forks podcast, the two-time Xfinity Series champion spoke about his motivation behind doing so.

Turns out that Junior is an explorer. This road bike workout ride not only helps keep his body in good shape but also gives him the chance to explore places he has never been to before and challenge himself to ride better than the last time. He also said that he was curious about what other people are up to in their backyards and riding gives him the chance to satisfy that curiosity.

“It’s good to clear your head, get out on the road, and just kind of find a safe to ride,” he said. “We’ve got places we’ve never explored and so I get on my road bike, go 30–40 miles, check out some of these streets down the beaten path and it’s fun. I have a lot of fun doing that and competing against yourself.”

While biking is usually considered one of the best workouts out there, the experience is not always a good one and Junior found that out one time.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s biking got him into trouble once

On an earlier episode of The Dale Jr Download podcast, the two-time Xfinity Series champion revealed that he was flipped out by a stranger as he was riding down the road. Now, Junior also said that he was wobbling around quite a bit so it could be that the person was just annoyed as he felt that it was dangerous.

“I’m wobbling all over the damn road, and this guy goes by and flips me off. I guess I kind of kicked him off. But anyway, I was surprised at how rude drivers are on the road,” he said. It must not have been something that Junior was expecting but that’s just how some people get while on the road.