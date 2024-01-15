Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick lead all-time winners at NASCAR's CLash at the Coliseum

As the 2024 season of the NASCAR Cup Series inches closer, every motorsport enthusiast is surely feeling the adrenaline rush in their veins. With great hopes for a great season, NASCAR is all set to roll out its fullest fury at the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. But looking back in time who are the drivers that lead the all-time winners list in this 150-lap-long event since its very inception.

Advertisement

Buddy Baker won the first-ever Busch Light Clash back in 1979. However, between 1980 to 1995, the race saw a common face coming up not once, not twice, but six times in the victory lane and that face was none other than Dale Earnhardt’s. The legendary “Intimidator” won this prestigious non-points winning race in 1980, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1993 and 1995.

No other driver to this day has been able to amass six solid wins in this race. Nevertheless, the second-highest number of victories in this unofficial series opening race has been bagged by two Ford drivers, both tying with three wins. Interestingly, both of them are legendary Stewart-Haas Racing ex-drivers, Tony “Smoke” Stewart and Kevin Harvick.

Advertisement

Stewart won the event for the first time in 2001 and backed it up with another in the following year. His last win came in 2007 with the #20 Home Depot Chevrolet Monte Carlo. In 2009, Stewart announced that he was moving to Stewart-Haas Racing (then Haas CNC Racing). With that, he took part in the ownership of the team and went on to become one of the highest-paid NASCAR driver back in the day.

In the same year(2009), Harvick won the Busch Light Clash for the first time. And just like his boss, he followed up his first win with another one in 2010. His last win at the race came in the year 2013.

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording rapper all set to rock the stage at NASCAR’s Clash at The Coliseum

Back in 2022, Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull performed a pre-race concert followed by a mid-race performance by Ice Cube. In 2023, Cypress Hill was the star of the pre-race show, with Wiz Khalifa taking the stage for the mid-race concert.

Needless to say, there will be a mid-race break highlighted by a concert this year as well. And guess who is about to set the stage to fire this year? To the utter glee of NASCAR and rap fans, it is none other than Machine Gun Kelly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nascarclash/status/1746641712087216241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The “Bad Things” artist’s performance on February 4 will mark the unofficial start to the new stock car racing season. The season is expected to kick off officially with the 66th edition of the Daytona 500 on February 18.