“This Was Hilarious”: NASCAR Fans Hail Ryan Preece and RFK Racing’s Latest Social Media Gag

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

RFK Racing may have missed the mark on track this year, but off track, they’re still doing their job the best way possible. Despite going winless and missing the playoffs entirely, the team seems committed to keeping spirits high heading into 2026, and they’re doing it with humor that’s quickly becoming their calling card. RFK’s social media team, already known for its sharp wit and timing, hit another home run.

Advertisement

Recently, the trio of Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece once again showcased their lighter side in a viral X post by Preece, captioning it, “When your boss says you can work from anywhere.”

The video featured a mock Zoom meeting among the RFK drivers, with Preece humorously working remotely from inside his race car cockpit. The clip resonated with the fans immediately, where they mixed NASCAR shop talk with a dose of workplace comedy that fans couldn’t get enough of.

Fans flocked to the comments section to sing their praises. “This was hilarious. Brad and Ryan, along with Chris, have definitely become the funniest group of drivers in the garage.” Another added, “RFK has nailed their social media for a few years now. Absolute cinema.”

A fan even screenshoted Buescher’s blank stare mid-call, captioning it, “my honest reaction to this,” while one more summed it up perfectly: “Your social media team is winning.”

When your boss says you can work from anywhere: pic.twitter.com/N5gbx3Q2hk — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) November 13, 2025

Noah Gragson may still hold the title of NASCAR’s most relatable driver thanks to his online antics, but RFK’s trio is closing in fast. Their growing rapport with fans online could soon translate into sponsorship momentum.

Beyond the laughs, there’s serious work underway in Concord. After Brad Keselowski nearly took home the win at the Phoenix finale, morale inside RFK’s camp is trending upward. As NASCAR heads into another transformative year, the team finds itself merging business, entertainment, and competition.

They may not have lifted a trophy in 2025, but in terms of fan connection, RFK is running near the front of the pack. With momentum building both on the track and across timelines, the 2026 season could mark the team’s return to victory lane, and they’ll likely laugh their way there.