“I Encourage People to Find Something…”: When Bubba Wallace Revealed His Go-To Activities to Pick Himself Up During Lows

As the only Black driver currently in NASCAR, Bubba Wallace has not only aimed for success on the track but has also greatly uplifted the spirits of his community. Beyond that, the 23XI Racing driver has been open about his struggles with mental health. Often considered a taboo topic, Wallace has encouraged others to acknowledge and address their psychological battles.

In a 2021 interview, the Mobile, Alabama native shared personal strategies that helped him navigate tough times. “For me, it is music, heavy metal in particular. Music puts me in a zone, a different perspective in a new light. It cheers me up and gets me happy. I encourage people to find something outside their normal routine they can always have in their back pocket for when they need it,” he explained.

Further elaborating on the power of music in his routine, he said, “I always say the heavier the song, the louder the song, the better it makes me feel. Something about it elevates me to a better place mentally. It gets you pumped up. And when you’re pumped up, that helps everything, especially when you’re trying to get ready for a race,” indicating how he uses music as a sanctuary from life’s chaos, especially before races.

Besides music, in his Netflix docuseries ‘Race: Bubba Wallace,’ he disclosed that his early morning fitness routine also doubles as a crucial time for mental clarity and focus. While physical fitness isn’t a panacea for Wallace’s emotional challenges, it provides a structured opportunity to engage and center himself, even on days when the gym is the last place he wants to be.

Wallace’s passions beyond the track and music

While music serves as a soothing escape for Wallace, allowing him to unwind or clear his mind, he harbors another deep passion: photography. In a discussion with FOX Sports reporter Lindsay Czarniak, Wallace expressed his deep affection for the art form. He noted that holding a camera transports him to a different realm.

His photography journey began in earnest in 2010 at Greenville Pickens Speedway. At that time, Wallace was a novice with cameras and photography but felt a strong resolve to master it. His fervor for photography is so profound that he envisions a future where, post-retirement from racing, he plans to traverse the globe capturing its wonders through his lens.

“Amanda and I hike and mountain bike, and we’re excited to do more fishing. I love outdoor photography. Clouds are one of my favorite subjects to shoot, they are always changing shape, always evolving,” he admits.

Wallace’s dedication to photography is showcased on a specialized Instagram page, where he shares his photographic pursuits. The page features 163 images ranging from mountain vistas and beachfront to race cars and urban scenes, along with portraits of his wife, Amanda Wallace. This gallery has already attracted a following of 12.3k enthusiasts.