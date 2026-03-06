Shane van Gisbergen Opens Up on the Mental Discipline NASCAR Demands Compared to Supercars

Shane van Gisbergen was already a superstar in the racing world when he decided to dip his toes into the NASCAR Cup Series. The three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion took the flight to the United States fully aware that things were going to be very different from what he did at the tracks back home in New Zealand and Australia. One of the biggest shifts he has encountered in racing in the States is the shift in required mental discipline.

The Trackhouse Racing driver was a guest on the recent episode of the Harvick Happy Hour podcast. NASCAR icon Kevin Harvick asked him about the biggest cultural shocks he came across, and SVG gave a detailed answer. He explained his mentality as a driver and how the continuous nature of the NASCAR schedule changed it.

“I think the mindset is the biggest difference,” he said. “When I have a bad weekend at home, it would eat me for weeks. Whereas here, I kind of let it happen for a day, and then you have to switch your mind back and reset so quickly. Because it’s every single weekend, and you have to keep that level head all year. Whereas at home, if you have a bad weekend, it just kills you.”

The mindset of the people around him is noticeably different as well. In general, racing in America, especially in NASCAR, has an extended family vibe throughout the garage, often different from the cut-throat competition and mind games often present in other European series. SVG has seemingly adapted to this culture change well, with results on track still taking top priority.

Who is SVG’s best friend in NASCAR?

SVG has quite a likable personality. Drivers aren’t fond of him beating them on road courses and see him as the bar to live up to. However, they don’t carry that grudge outside the track. Of them all, SVG has made a few closer to him than the rest, and the one at the top of that list will surprise fans.

He quipped, when asked who his best friend was, “Bubba [Wallace], I’d say. We get along pretty good. Him and [Ryan] Blaney and Scotty [Scott McLaughlin]. We race on the simulator together, and it’s good fun.” These drivers participated in the 2025 Summer Shootout at Charlotte and bonded there. SVG noted that the trio also gets together during the week to play video games.

This camaraderie yet again solidifies the friendly NASCAR vibe, often missing in other top-tier series. Now, with a P2 result and an O’Reilly win from last weekend to build on, it remains to be seen how SVG takes to Phoenix Raceway this Sunday as he looks to expand his horizons.