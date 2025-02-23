Daniel Suarez Breaks Silence on Pitbull’s Exit from NASCAR

Hip Hop superstar Pitbull announced before the 2025 Daytona 500 that he would quit Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner immediately. The news came as a surprise to many, considering that he was a key figure in the organization’s growth since 2021. In a recent interview, Daniel Suarez opened up on how he has taken to this development.

The driver noted that his friendship with the Latin rapper goes beyond racing and that he has known him for nearly 10 years. He said with the confidence that there won’t be any change in their relationship. As for the association with Trackhouse Racing, he touched upon how things have changed in recent years for Pitbull.

He said, “Obviously, Trackhouse has changed a lot. We have grown a lot. With new investors coming into the sport, into Trackhouse, things changed. Unfortunately, Justin [Marks] didn’t align anymore. But Pitbull was fundamental for the quick growth of Trackhouse.” There was one takeaway from the shift in scenario for Suarez.

“I continue to see Pitbull as a role model, a good friend, and a guy that I can call right now if I need advice. So, that, for me, is the most important part,” detailed the Mexican driver. Suarez has celebrated every Cup Series victory of his with Pitbull. After he won at Sonoma in 2022, they smashed a piñata full of cash on the floors of the race shop.

Following his thrilling win in Atlanta last year, he appeared on stage with Pitbull at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during a performance. Safe to say, he will sorely miss such celebrations in victories ahead.

Is Suarez’s seat with Trackhouse Racing in jeopardy?

Talks of Marks being on the verge of replacing Suarez have been around for the last year or two. It was at the height of such speculations that the driver reached Victory Lane in Atlanta last season, in a narrow win over Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch that set the record books on fire. However, now that Pitbull is no longer a co-owner, he might need more than just sporadic success to retain his seat.

Trackhouse Racing has expanded to three cars this year with Shane van Gisbergen in the third entry. Suarez is under pressure to make sure that he is not the least-performing driver on the roster. It is bound to be a tall task, considering his results of late. The next step on this ascent will be in Atlanta on Sunday.

On a brighter note, he feels a “good vibe” at the track. He told the press, “It was always a good place for me, for some reason, and I have a good vibe for this place. And I love racing here. A lot of Mexicans always show up here. I love racing here, and already, since the configuration, the results have been extremely good.” He will start the race from 29th place on Sunday.