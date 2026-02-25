Kenny Wallace Wants NASCAR Fans to Respect Toyota for Its Role in Pushing Young Racers in American Motorsports

Kevin Harvick’s 13-year-old son, Keelan Harvick, has landed a long-term deal with Toyota Racing Development, placing him squarely inside one of NASCAR’s main talent factories. The agreement keeps the third-generation driver in Toyota’s fold as he logs laps on pavement tracks, and it gives him backing while he finds his feet in stock cars and measures himself against Late Model fields across the country.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace sees it as Toyota stepping up to the plate. He believes the manufacturer deserves credit for putting skin in the game when it comes to young racers in American motorsports. Toyota has helped shape drivers such as Christopher Bell, Corey Heim, and John Hunter Nemechek, all of whom compete with Toyota partner teams.

Others, including Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez, once came up through Toyota ranks before taking their talents elsewhere. But some fans turn up their noses at Toyota because of its roots in Japan, but Wallace pushed back, saying the brand stands shoulder to shoulder with any automaker on American soil.

He said, “I like Toyota because they got what they call a Toyota racing program for the young kids. They come in, they spend millions of dollars developing these kids. So you look at somebody like a Keelan Harvick, who is 13 years old. And Mama Delana and Keelan have been writing those checks.”

Wallace continued, “They’ve been spending a lot of money developing Keelan. Sure is nice to have somebody take over for a little bit… Here is Toyota already backing the lady racer, Jade Avedisian. Toyota offers so much to these young kids nowadays. So congratulations to Kevin and Delana Mama with their son, Keelan. Big, big development. Toyota is going to take Keelan the rest of the way financially. I like what Toyota did.”

Wallace even wondered out loud why other automakers do not follow suit, admitting he has no answer when the benefits seem plain as day for drivers trying to climb the ladder.

Toyota’s development system brings long-term support to the table, helping drivers on and off the track through manufacturer ties and training programs. It is a cradle-to-Cup path built with the endgame in mind.

The reason Toyota cut out its own lane traces back to when it entered NASCAR in the 2000s. Unlike Chevrolet and Ford, which had pipelines stretching back decades, Toyota had to build its house from the ground up. Rather than chase veterans, it poured resources into grooming its own prospects to keep them under the same banner from start to finish.

Toyota Racing Development threw a wide net, spotting drivers as young as 12 to 15 and guiding them through Late Models, ARCA, and Trucks on the road to Cup. The aim has been to grow talent in-house instead of fighting over free agents once they hit their stride.

Chevrolet and Ford, by contrast, have leaned on a broad base of teams and seasoned drivers. Their focus has centered on backing front-running organizations such as Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske, trusting results at the top level while letting the system sort itself out. Rather than build one narrow pipeline over a decade, they spread engineering support across a wide field and let competition run its course.