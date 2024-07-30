Daniel Suarez Hollywood Career: Which Movies Has the NASCAR Driver Acted In?

32-year-old Daniel Suarez’s is one of the many rags-to-riches stories in the world of motorsports. The Trackhouse Racing star came from Mexico with the dream of racing high-performance machines in NASCAR someday and managed to achieve that goal. What he also got to do along the way was make a stop at Hollywood and play a couple of cameos in blockbuster films.

Suarez’s first dance in the entertainment sphere came when he voiced the character Daniel “Danny” Swervez in the Pixar movie Cars 3. He was alongside eight of his racing mates in the film including Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Being a fan of Lightning McQueen as a child made the job a lot more lucrative for him. “In my bedroom in Mexico, I have a ton of little cars of McQueen,” he told ESPN.

He revealed that he even slept with a pillow that had an image of the fictional race car on it. “I’m a huge fan,” he added. “You guys have no idea how happy I am to be side by side with this [show] car. It is amazing.” Following the film’s success, Suarez was called upon once again to feature in yet another film. This time, it was to star alongside Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

The movie Stuber was released worldwide in 2019. Suarez made a special appearance in it alongside Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon as an Uber driver. These little stints over the years led him to be a loved driver on the NASCAR circuit. He was recently ordained as a citizen of the United States and is set to be married in Brazil in the coming weeks.

The No. 99 driver is riding a well-deserved tall wave at the moment. Thanks to his victory in Atlanta, he was one of the first drivers to qualify for the playoffs this season. He hopes to make a big splash in the playoffs and solidify his future with Trackhouse Racing. The points table has him sitting in 17th place with two top-5 and four top-10 finishes throughout the regular season.

He will return to race at Richmond on August 11 once the two-week Olympic break is over. But he has signed himself up for other racing duties in the meantime. He will be racing in NASCAR’s Brasil Series on August 3-4. His participation will go down at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil.