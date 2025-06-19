mobile app bar

Ross Chastain Earns High Praise From Shane van Gisbergen Amid SVG’s NASCAR Oval Learning Curve

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen celebrates winning on the podium after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Mexico City Race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

June 15, 2025; Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen celebrates winning on the podium after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Mexico City Race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Mandatory Credit: Henry Romero/Reuters via Imagn Images

Teammates are supposed to stand up for each other and Shane van Gisbergen has done exactly that. The winner of Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City had high praise for his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain.

Chastain has been a key influence upon SVG, particularly when it comes to racing on ovals. Granted, the Mexico City event was on a road course, but Chastain has helped his teammate become a better NASCAR driver in the overall scheme.

“When the cars are average, I take the blame obviously because we know on ovals I’m not quite there yet,” van Gisbergen said on Wednesday’s edition of the Stacking Pennies podcast with Corey LaJoie.

“I was battling Ross for 30th at Homestead, so I know that our cars aren’t that good. So I just try and compare as much as I can to Daniel (Suarez) and Ross and most of those races when we’re in the 20s or the 30s, they weren’t too far ahead which was pretty cool.

“Ross has this amazing ability to get the restarts, get huge spots and just get a result, a top-five or a top-10 out of a 20-something-place car. He is exceptional. So I’m just trying to get close to my teammates, but certainly our overall car performance has really improved the last month or so.”

But on Sunday, it was van Gisbergen leading the Trackhouse Racing charge at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

‘Guys, I know what I’m doing!’

Van Gisbergen, who won by over 16 seconds, chuckled a bit when he was reminded of the conversation he had late in the race on his team radio. According to co-host Ryan Flores, SVG‘s team was telling him to “back it down,” but van Gisbergen quipped, “Guys, I know what I’m doing! Like, give me a break.”

“I guess that’s this dynamic of the sport, that if someone’s leading by so far, they look for any excuse to throw a yellow,” van Gisbergen said. “But for me, that’s just how it is. If a yellow comes out, every single car is going to pit, the tires are already two seconds a lap off.

“I tried to go slow and you just lose concentration. I just needed to stick in this rhythm and I just tried to do 35.8s or 36.0s I think it was, and just try and hit that every lap and challenged myself to be as consistent as possible without taking a risk.

“I was better when I was focused. As soon as my mind starts wandering, I lose where I’m at. So I try to tell them to stop telling me to back it down.”

With his road course credentials rock solid as ever, van Gisbergen will remain focused on nailing his oval performances in his quest to become a complete NASCAR driver.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

