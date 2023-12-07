Days After Announcing $7.7 Billion Deal, NASCAR Unveils New Facility Worth $53 Million

Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; The United Rentals Work United 500 goes green with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leading the pack at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Back in August 2022, NASCAR drew the curtains off of a project that involved the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility. And now, that facility has been finally revealed.

The facility is situated next NASCAR’s R&D Center, in Concord, North Carolina. And In a recent tweet by FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the details of this newest facility came to light.

Pockrass wrote, “NASCAR unveiled a 58,000-square-foot production facility today next to the R&D center. $53 million investment. Incl 3 studios, 8 control rooms, 4 announcer booths. Can do live event production (will be doing Xfinity Series in 2025). Teams/drivers will be allowed to use facility too.”

These studios will have LED screens so that NASCAR can make the set suitable for the driver, team, or broadcast partner using it at any specific time. Additionally, the facility opens its doors to the parking lot, where the drivers can park their stock cars in the building for broadcasting purposes.

This facility is also merely a 9-minute drive from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This gigantic setup should definitely help the governing body make the sport more creative. On that very note, Brian Herbst, SVP, of Media and Productions explained how this is going to help them.

“There are two parts to this investment,” Herbst explained. “There is the building itself, which is a fairly significant investment that NASCAR and the France family made, but there is also a significant investment in terms of production technology. We worked with (NEP Group).”

“So all of the old technology that we have, that’s currently in our building in downtown Charlotte, that is 14 years old. So we refreshed all of that as a part of this move,” he added. It’s also worth mentioning that this facility’s unveiling has come days after NASCAR announced the signing of their $7.7 billion media deal.

However, fans were left pondering over the decision to have this facility with the main reason being the prospect of not having announcements on the track.

NASCAR Fans confused with the $53-million facility revelation

There has been a disconnect between NASCAR and its fans for quite some time now. With the fall in its viewership, the governing body is trying its best to crank up the popularity of the sport and make it better. However, it seems like whatever they do; it doesn’t resonate that well with the fans.

Most of the fans seemed to prefer the commentaries to come directly from the tracks there rather than from a broadcast booth.

Nevertheless, a fan explained that it was not the broadcaster’s fault. It’s just that there is a chance of disconnect if the reporter is not watching the race directly while he or she comments on it. On that note, someone said:

Someone reflected on the Truck Series Championship race and said:

So looking forward, it’d be worth seeing how and in what ways this new facility ends up benefitting NASCAR as both possibilities seem very plausible at this point, that it could add a big value to the sport or that it could also be a big waste of money.