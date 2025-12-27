Brexton Busch Has Moved Closer to Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Goal After An Incredible 2025 Season

Following in his father Kyle’s footsteps, Brexton Busch has already checked off one of the most personal milestones on his father’s wish list. That moment arrived when Brexton lined up against Kyle for the first time in direct competition at Millbridge Speedway, turning a long-held dream into reality under the lights.

Competing in the 600cc Winged Micros division, the father-and-son duo ran nose-to-tail through much of the 20-lap feature, with Kyle finishing third and Brexton close behind in sixth. But that night marked just the beginning, not the peak, of Brexton’s growing resume in 2025.

More recently, Brexton found himself in the headlines within the Kyle Busch racing orbit when he outpaced his decorated father during his Winged Outlaw debut earlier this month. The result showcased his rapid development and hinted at a shifting dynamic on the racetrack. Yet racing alongside Kyle represented only one chapter in a season packed with measurable progress and tangible success.

The 2025 campaign has been a defining one for Brexton, who expanded his horizons by making both his Legend Car and A-Class Micro debuts. Those steps delivered immediate payoff.

On June 30, Brexton captured his first career Legend Car victory by winning the Bandolero Bandit Round 5 event of the 2025 Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The win nudged him closer to his long-term ambition of reaching NASCAR.

Across 105 feature starts in 2025, he recorded 94 top-10 finishes, converted 70 of those into top-five results, and reached Victory Lane 32 times. Beyond weekly consistency, he also secured significant accolades, including the Tulsa Shootout Jr Sprint Championship, the INEX Bandolero Bandit National Championship, and the INEX Winter Nationals Bandit Championship. Each title reinforced his standing as more than just a promising surname.

My 2025 @SportClips Stats • 105 Features

• 94 Top 10’s

• 70 Top 5’s

• 32 Wins Tulsa Shootout Jr Sprint Champ

INEX Bando Bandit National Champ

INEX Winter Nats Bandit Champ

Legend Car & A-Class Micro Debut pic.twitter.com/d4mB9AzYEi — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) December 26, 2025

Under his father’s guidance, a NASCAR Cup Series champion, Brexton seems to have accelerated his learning lessons. His move into the Winged Outlaw ranks carried special meaning, as it meant the first opportunity for the Busch duo to race each other head-to-head.

Outrunning his father in that Winged Outlaw debut to finish P6, after Kyle faced a mechanical problem that forced him out of the event, indicated that Brexton continues to move forward at a brisk pace.

However, Brexton’s compass remains pointed toward NASCAR. Speaking to FloRacing during an interview at Tulsa, Kyle had previously confirmed that NASCAR sits firmly at the center of Brexton’s aspirations over the next few years. Reaching that level, Kyle emphasized, requires deep experience in go-karts and pavement racing rather than relying solely on dirt-track success.

At the same time, Kyle also outlined a broader vision for his son’s development. He wants Brexton to grow into an all-around racer in the mold of Hendrick Motorsports standout Kyle Larson, capable of excelling on both dirt and asphalt.

That balance, Kyle believes, will sharpen racecraft and adaptability. For now, NASCAR remains the ultimate destination, and with each calculated step across multiple disciplines, Brexton continues to inch closer to turning that destination into reality.