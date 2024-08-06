NASCAR Opinion: How Spire Motorsports Could Be the Next Big Powerhouse Team in the Cup Series

Spire Motorsports is a team that began growing from the remains of Furniture Row Motorsports in 2018. After using its initial years to deepen its roots and study its opponents, it has finally begun taking its hood off to reveal its true self. The steps the organization has taken since the onset of 2023 prove why it is poised to become the next big thing in NASCAR.

One of the mightiest showcases of its intent was the $40 million check Spire signed off to purchase an additional Cup Series charter last year. It then procured the racing facilities of Kyle Busch Motorsports. Following these moves, it brought in Doug Duchart to serve as its president. Duchart had earlier served as the executive vice president of Hendrick Motorsports. The ball kept rolling.

The team has made notable announcements over the past few months. Michael McDowell will be joining its roster in 2025. Rodney Childers will take on the mantle of the crew chief for the #7 team, along with Corey LaJoie relieved of his driving duties. These steps put forth a strong case for why Spire Motorsports means business in the upcoming seasons.

Former racer Kenny Wallace believes that the shopping season isn’t yet over for the team. He voiced Kyle Busch as Lajoie’s replacement on the team’s roster. The same opinion has been shared by a majority of the stock car racing fraternity as well. The 2X Cup Series champion has faced the worst of times in his second season with Richard Childress Racing and would love to move on to greener pastures.

“I think they’re going to hire a big-time driver because they’re going to need one. I wouldn’t be surprised.” Wallace opined on his podcast

What does this mean for Spire Motorsports in 2025?

LaJoie’s words ring hard when thinking about the transformation of the team. He told the press earlier this year, “It’s a totally different race team. The transition of the shop, and the shop is one thing, right? But the Gainbridge relationship, the new teammates, the added engineering, the more help from GM and Hendrick Engines and Hendrick Pit Crews – it’s not even remotely the same team.”

The team’s silly season moves distance Spire farther away from its past self, as opined by LaJoie. Kyle Busch‘s addition could potentially be the final step in this massive process. With a driver line-up of Busch, McDowell, and Carson Hocevar, there will be very few challenges that the team cannot live up to in 2025. Not to mention how beneficial such a move could be for Rowdy himself.

It remains to be seen if the Concord, North Carolina-based outfit can challenge the big three in the sport, namely – Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. With the amount of investment they have been putting into the sport recently, it only seems like a matter of time when their drivers challenge up front.