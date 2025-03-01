“Definitely Isn’t the Same”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Major Shakeup Lamented by Fans After NASCAR Insider Drops Update

Oct 11, 2019; Talladega, AL, USA; Former NASCAR driver and TV analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. reporting in the garage area for NBCsn during practice for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

One of the biggest changes in the NASCAR media landscape in recent times came when Brett Griffin and TJ Majors were removed as co-hosts of Dirty Mo Media’s Door Bumper Clear podcast. They were replaced by Tommy Baldwin Jr. and Karsyn Elledge to run the show alongside Freddie Kraft. With the new team surpassing expectations, Griffin has come out to provide an update on where things stand for him.

He’d written on X earlier that he was working on a new podcast. However, that seems to have gotten nowhere. Responding to a fan recently, he admitted the same and wrote, “It didn’t come to fruition. I’ve had a few other people reach out but nothing in the works as of yet. If the stars align I’ll be back. If not, it was a fun run.” That’s a disappointing update for the fans who were waiting to hear from him again.

To make things worse, it appears that Griffin is not in the best of relationships with Kraft now. One fan replied to him that the new version of the podcast isn’t the same and that the one remaining OG [Kraft] can’t carry it alone. Griffin hit back, “No OGs are left.” This led a few to speculate that the original co-hosts are not friends with each other any longer.

No OGs are left. — Brett Griffin (@SpotterBrett) February 28, 2025

One fan sadly noted, “Definitely miss the 3 of you together. The show kinda lost its identity. Sad to say I don’t even listen anymore… thanks for the years of fun listening!” The podcast started entertaining listeners before the 2016 NASCAR season. It had been going steady for all these years on the experience of the co-hosts who are all veteran spotters.

Another fan wanted a better explanation for why Dale Earnhardt Jr., the boss at Dirty Mo Media, had Griffin removed from the show. They asked, “What happened? Why are you not on DBC anymore? It definitely isn’t the same.”

Yet another showered love by stating, “It ain’t the same without you!” Griffin has been in the racing scene for over 20 years as a spotter, marketer, and driver manager.

His knowledge of the sport is unmatched. One comment pointed out, “Man we need your perspective on the sport, the drivers and the sponsorships.”

The new crew has already aired three episodes and has been well-received by many fans. Griffin’s next move is awaited by a loyal crowd who wants nothing but to hear his views on the ongoing storylines of the 2025 NASCAR season.