“Would Instantly Go Cry to My Mom”: Kyle Busch’s Character Arc Compared to Latest John Cena Development, Hilarious Reactions from Fans Follow

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch was once deemed to be the villain of NASCAR. Fans hated his guts and aggression to the core. However, that image has gone down in recent years. For instance, after the latest Cup Series race in COTA, he spoke very nicely about Christopher Bell and the way he raced against him. It wasn’t something he would have done in years past.

This character arc has surprised many fans on social media. On a different front, WWE superstar John Cena has undergone a somewhat similar arc. Cena was considered to be one of the nicest guys in his sport for the majority of his career. But that changed with the 2025 Elimination Chamber when he sided with The Rock to betray Cody Rhodes.

The Rock had given Rhodes an ultimatum. He would provide money, power, and everything that Rhodes asked for if he agreed to sell his soul to him. What this meant is that Rhodes will have to answer to The Rock and him alone. The deadline that was given was the Elimination Chamber. When Rhodes approached Cena to shake hands after the event, The Rock showed up.

Until that point, Cena had displayed great respect for Rhodes. They were going to have a bout in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 2025, and they were both thrilled about it. But after Rhodes refused to accept The Rock’s ultimatum, Cena started attacking Rhodes out of the blue. The beating left Rhodes bloodied.

As things stand, it appears Cena has sold his soul to The Rock. Racing fans couldn’t help but point out the parallel character shifts of Busch and Cena. Nascarcasm asked fans on X, “What if I had told you in 2008 that Kyle Busch would become the good guy and John Cena would be a villain?”

What if I had told you in 2008 that Kyle Busch would become the good guy and John Cena would be a villain pic.twitter.com/DtVeTvkvWj — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) March 3, 2025

One fan answered, “I wouldn’t have believed you, I’d probably laugh in your face.” Another said, “6 year old me would instantly go cry to my mom saying you were an evil man.” Cena being the bad guy instead of Busch was simply too hard to digest for many. One more follower stated, “I’d tell you you’ve inhaled to many exhaust fumes at the track.”

A fan summed up the answers of many by writing, “We would think you’d have gone crazy. You would have had to have lost your mind to say something like that.” Busch’s pleasant words about Bell came after he got into an altercation with him during last year’s race in COTA.

Devoid of any anger, he said, “I’ll give Christopher credit, though, where credit is due. He ran me really hard and I was a complete butthead. But he did a great job working me over and just doing it the right way and being able to get by. So, congrats to him.” One can only hope that Rowdy maintains this composure through the rest of the season.