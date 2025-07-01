mobile app bar

Will Brown’s 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Entry at Risk if Australian Driver Doesn’t Deliver Immediately

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Will Brown

Nov 16, 2024 – Will Brown | Image credit: Will Brown on X.com @will_brown87

Following Shane van Gisbergen’s breakthrough in the NASCAR Cup Series, several Australian Supercars talents have begun testing the waters stateside. Among them, Brodie Kostecki, Cam Waters, and Will Brown have all dipped their toes into NASCAR’s deep waters.

Waters made his debut at Sonoma last year, ending his day in P35. Kostecki took to the Indianapolis road course in 2023, bringing home a respectable P22. Brown, who made his maiden NASCAR start at Sonoma as well last season, started 24th and finished 31st. Now, he’s getting ready to tackle the streets of Chicago for his second outing.

However, Brown’s upcoming appearance in the Windy City isn’t set in stone. Several factors could throw a wrench into his plans. For starters, the field is capped at 40 cars, and with 41 entries scheduled for the Chicago Street Course, someone will be sent packing after qualifying.

NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provision, typically used to guarantee a start for certain wildcard entries, remains unused for this event. With no applications submitted, every driver must earn their place the hard way. For Brown, that means adapting to a new track and an unfamiliar car, an uphill climb for any driver, let alone one flying in from halfway around the globe.

Then there’s the clock. Brown is staring down a tightrope of transcontinental logistics. Listed to run one of Kaulig Racing’s entries in Chicago, he’ll have to quickly fly for the Townsville 500 in Australia, scheduled just days later on July 11–13.

Following the end of the Grant Park 165 on July 6, Brown plans to board a Monday flight to Charlotte before heading straight back to Australia on Wednesday and then onward to Townsville by Thursday.

 

Despite what appears to be a comfortable window, the 27-year-old knows better than to count his laps before they’re run. He acknowledged that while preparing in Charlotte is manageable, the return leg poses the real challenge.

“I take off Monday morning after the race, and I get back in Wednesday, and we’re heading up to Townsville Thursday,” Brown explained. With only one day to recover, everything hinges on a smooth, delay-free itinerary. Hence, it has to be imperative that there are no flight delays, and besides that, there won’t be a lot of recovery between the two events.”

The Grant Park 165 will start with practice at 1 PM ET on Saturday, July 6, followed by qualifying at 2 PM ET. The 75-lap main event will roll off at 2 PM ET on Sunday, capping the weekend that could either make or break Brown’s latest attempt into NASCAR.

