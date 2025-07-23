mobile app bar

Denny Hamlin On Board With Massive Change In How NASCAR Determines Cup Series Champion

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Oct 19, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Since Joey Logano’s championship triumph last season, NASCAR insiders, including Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and a growing chorus of fans, have been calling for a revamp of the playoff format. While many expected changes in 2025, officials have confirmed that the current structure will remain intact for this season, with potential adjustments deferred to 2026.

NASCAR has formed a committee, which includes Christopher Bell, to evaluate what the new format could entail. In the Next Gen era, Team Penske has thrived under the current rules and car specifications, winning all three championships since 2022.

Discussing the topic on Dale Jr. Download, Hamlin said, “I think that that (the new format) would reward the better champion. Not that there’s been a champion that’s not been deserving, but it’s certainly the bigger the sample size that you give, it’s going to be more indicative of your top drivers that perform week in week out.”

He added, “Like you talk about, not just one particular week. So, I certainly would be in favor of a championship round. Like we have all the other rounds, why not a championship round?” Hamlin believes such a format could draw cities and fans alike into a more engaging and meaningful championship showdown.

Hamlin also spoke about this on his own podcast, Actions Detrimental, noting that regular-season standings offer a truer measure of performance than the playoffs, which surprise winners or one-off upsets can sway. “There’s been no flukes, been no accidental winners. It’s the biggest sample size we have in the sport, so that’s why I think it’s the most legitimate,” he stated.

Hamlin has long argued that the regular season should carry more weight, or at the very least, grant its champion a tangible advantage entering the playoffs, or simply make the finale a round of three races rather than one single race. Without such a system, all drivers start from scratch in the playoffs, leaving little reward for season-long consistency and dominance.

With Hamlin now boasting 58 Cup Series wins, both Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Hamlin himself believe the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran might extend his career not only to surpass Kyle Busch’s Cup win total (63) but possibly to push toward the 70-win mark.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these