“We Broke Ground Two Months Ago”: Bubba Wallace Discloses Plans for His NASCAR Off-Season

Bubba Wallace has shown remarkable growth as a racing driver and has delivered his best and most consistent performances this season. The 23XI Racing driver made it into the playoffs for the first time ever in his career. Not just that, he even managed to find his way into the round of 12 when most doubted him to ever clear the first round of eliminations.

Heading into the playoff race at Talladega, Wallace mentioned what he was planning to do during the off-season. Interestingly, he did not seem to be in the idea of taking some time off and relaxing like many others would often prefer to.

Bubba Wallace shares his plans for the off-season

In the media session at Talladega Superspeedway, where he achieved the first Cup win of his career, Wallace was asked about his plans during the off-season. The 23XI Racing driver responded, “We were talking about it this morning – myself, and (Ryan) Blaney. He and his girlfriend Gianna (Tulio). Amanda (Wallace’s wife) and I was talking about going to Australia and New Zealand for two weeks, and my wife is a massive planner.”

Wallace then explained that in previous years, they would book trips planned for December as early as March. However, as of September 30th, they have not booked anything yet. He expressed concern that if they continue to wait, the cost of plane tickets will be really high.

Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver mentioned that this motivated him to try and advance to the next round and accept the bonus to pay for the tickets. Additionally, he also plans on trying to make arrangements to participate in the Snowball Derby later this year.

He added, “That is not relaxing at all, and a little more work – I’m looking forward to that if it can all work out. I think other than that it is just chilling at home. We are in the midst of building a house. We broke ground two months ago, and I have no idea what the house looks like – that is all Amanda, which is totally fine.”

“That will be next off-season when we move into that, so we will be dealing with that in the off-season, but really, I’ve just been able to get away during the weeks, even during the Playoffs now by playing video games and staying at home. That’s what I plan on doing, whether it is in Australia or not.”

Can Bubba Wallace make it to the round of eight?



Wallace finding his way into the round of 12 was already a surprise for many. He barely managed to hold onto the last position in the standings to achieve this outcome. Moving forward, getting into the round of eight would be even harder to crack through.

However, considering how he has often showcased consistency in his races of late, and also considering that he has traditionally been good on a superspeedway, we could possibly imagine him having a chance.

For that to become a reality he would have to win or have exceptional showings at Talladega and at the Charlotte Roval, something that is not out of the picture considering his form this season.