Denny Hamlin on How Austin Dillon Crossed “An Invisible Line” at Richmond Raceway

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon flipped playoff expectations on Sunday by winning the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. He had a fast car throughout the weekend and was a well-deserved winner. But the means he adopted to secure his victory in the race’s final moments caused a huge uproar. One of his on-track victims, Denny Hamlin, does not believe such actions are positive for the sport.

It all began when Dillon took the lead from Hamlin with 28 laps to go during the 400-lap thriller. He cruised ahead of the field and appeared set to win with less than two laps to go when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece crashed. The race was sent into overtime and Dillon restarted on the front row alongside Logano. Hamlin and Tyler Reddick lined up behind them.

Logano got the best restart of the lot and pulled ahead. Dillon was a car length behind when they took the white flag. Coming off turn 3, the #3 Chevrolet Camaro driver bumped into Logano and sent him careening into the wall. He then cut into Hamlin’s right rear as well and spun him into the wall as well, moments before crossing the finish line in P1. The move gave Dillon his victory but the cost of it has been highly questionable.

AUSTIN DILLON TURNS JOEY LOGANO TO WIN AT RICHMOND! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R8FXVNrzAK — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 12, 2024

Talking to the press, Hamlin and Logano were extremely frustrated at the RCR driver. When asked if a line was crossed on the night, Hamlin replied, “Absolutely a line was crossed. I mean it’s an invisible line and it’s not defined. I mean, they have rules and provisions for stuff like this but they never take action for it.” This vagueness from NASCAR is what Hamlin believes sets a bad example for youngsters.

“I certainly never won one that way!”

NASCAR does not penalize drivers for driving dirty unless they present an obvious safety concern. Not everybody is comfortable with the repercussions of such officiating. Hamlin explained that young drivers coming up the short track ranks see some of the best in the Cup Series making such moves and wrongly think that it is acceptable. He doesn’t wish this to be the ideal being set.

“I mean, who am I to throw stones in a glass house?” he concluded. “But I certainly never won one that way.” End of the day, he was able to empathize with Dillon and understand why he had to make such a brash move.

But that won’t stop him nor Logano from going after Richard Childress’s grandson when the field takes to Michigan next weekend. Revenge might just be around the corner for Dillon, especially now that he will be seen competing in this year’s playoffs.