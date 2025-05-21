“If He’s Smart, He Won’t Invite Kyle Busch”: Kyle Petty Reacts to Kurt Busch’s Hall of Fame Induction

The 2004 Cup Series champion, Kurt Busch, was elected into the 2026 Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Downtown Charlotte. His career, filled with extreme highs and troubling lows, has come to rest at yet another pinnacle. Former driver Kyle Petty spoke about his induction in an announcement video for the promotion.

Busch had a reputation as an aggressive and volatile driver back in the day. He was too hotheaded and let his competitors know it often. However, he backed this nature with incredible skill behind the wheel. Few drivers can jump into new equipment and make a mark immediately. Busch was one of them. He won races with almost every team he raced for.

He won with Team Penske, Roush Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, and 23XI Racing. This is something that has impressed Petty a lot. He said, “When you look at it, he could evaluate a team. Evaluate a car and move it to a different level. He was the kind of driver who could elevate a team on any given Sunday.”

“We all go crazy inside our helmets sometimes and scream at everybody. But when Kurt was doing that, he was moving the ball forward. He was helping the team make things better.” So, it’s a deserved accolade for him to be inducted into the hall.

Petty was asked if Kyle Busch could share some unknown stories about his brother on induction day. The former driver laughed and said, “If he’s smart, he won’t invite Kyle Busch!”

Why Denny Hamlin wanted Kurt Busch inducted into the Hall of Fame

Busch has spent over two years as a consultant for Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing. Having been a competitor on the track, a team owner, and now an employer, Hamlin properly understands his abilities.

He said in an interview, “I just think his ability to perform at every race team, every manufacturer — I think he won with all of them. He was really good at what he did, and the biggest change that I noticed is that when we brought him over to 23XI, he made everyone else better.”

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, the drivers of 23XI Racing, have benefited greatly from Busch’s involvement. Hamlin continued expressing his gratitude for Busch’s aid in elevating his team.

The formal Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in January. Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick will join Busch in the Class of 2026.