Denny Hamlin Opens up About His Competitive Nature & How It Can Sometimes Become a “Character Flaw”

Denny Hamlin has been one of the most competitive drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last 20 years. He has won almost every race there is to win and conquered every track there is to conquer. What has helped him do this and transform into the icon he is today is his need to compete and get one over those opposite him. But there’s a line where it could all get messy.

Advertisement

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was asked about the influence of Michael Jordan on his competitive nature in a recent episode of Actions Detrimental. He clarified first that his competitiveness was something that was inside him long before he ever met Jordan. From something as silly as a game of putt-putt to the Daytona 500, Hamlin has always needed to win them all.

Denny Hamlin owns his competitive edge: “I believe that I’ve been a competitive a****** for 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/LyPKYroXrQ — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 9, 2024

“I mean, I don’t want to beat you. I want to put my foot on your throat and…” he laughed at the lack of a phrase to complete his sentence. “You know that’s the way I’ve always been. It’s in my blood.” He notes this exact spirit in his first-born daughter, Taylor, as well. While he does admit that the attitude can come off as a character flaw at times, he also said that it’s what fuels people to be great.

He continued, “If they are that person that it’s just over the top. Cares about perfection. It makes them really good at what they do. But sometimes that character flaw comes up and it’s a negative when it comes to your interaction with others.” End of the day, Hamlin would prefer having the edge he and his daughter have regardless of its disadvantages.

How Hamlin’s short-track background helped him rule NASCAR

Before jumping into the NASCAR scene in the early 2000s, Hamlin was running riot in local short tracks. The experience that he gained from doing so is what has helped him stay relevant at the top level of the sport through its multiple car changes.

He spoke of this to former racer Kenny Wallace in a recent interview on his YouTube channel and detailed how his background helped him adapt to the changes.

He said, “I’ve had to go through generations of cars. From Generation Four to what we have now. They went from running 900 and some horsepower with low downforce to now very little horsepower, 650 and higher downforce. And more tire grip. So, I’ve had to evolve my style as we’ve had different cars and I think what’s helped me with the NextGen in particular.” Hamlin’s next race will be at the Pocono Raceway this Sunday.